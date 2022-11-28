ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Belgium sent packing from World Cup as Croatia and Morocco progress

Belgium's star-studded team crashed out of the World Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw with 2018 finalists Croatia, who qualified for the last 16 along with Morocco. Instead it was Luka Modric's Croatia who celebrated, qualifying for the knockout stage as the second-placed team in Group F, with five points.

