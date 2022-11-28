ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro house fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Fire Department is reminding the public to never leave cooking unattended after a fire displaced a family Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters first responded around 3:30 p.m. to the home in the 2700 block of SE 70th Avenue in Hillsboro after receiving reports of a kitchen fire quickly spreading to cabinets above.
1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
Missing 31-year-old man from Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KPTV) - Police and family are looking for a 31-year-old man who went missing on November 22 in Gladstone. Kyle Kirchem drove away from his home and left his phone behind. Police believe he might have been in a mental health crisis. The next day Kirchem’s car was...
Hwy. 26 closed by downed power lines west of Portland

ODOT is working to reopen the major travel route but cannot say when it will be cleared.The first major storm of the winter knocked down power lines that blocked all lanes of Highway 26 between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass early Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 30. ODOT said crews are working to reopen the highway but did not say how long that could take. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find other travel routes. A crash also reportedly shut down parts of I-84 on the east side of Portland. No details were immediately available. Landslides have also closed Highway 30 near Astoria and Clatskanie. Thousands of people throughout Oregon are without power because of the storm early Tuesday. Updated closure information is available at ODOT's Trip Check website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Lloyd District after a body was found following a fire Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a structure fire at 900 North Thunderbird...
Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
