ODOT is working to reopen the major travel route but cannot say when it will be cleared.The first major storm of the winter knocked down power lines that blocked all lanes of Highway 26 between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass early Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 30. ODOT said crews are working to reopen the highway but did not say how long that could take. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find other travel routes. A crash also reportedly shut down parts of I-84 on the east side of Portland. No details were immediately available. Landslides have also closed Highway 30 near Astoria and Clatskanie. Thousands of people throughout Oregon are without power because of the storm early Tuesday. Updated closure information is available at ODOT's Trip Check website. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO