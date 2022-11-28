Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Man falls from wing of ‘Airplane Home’ in Oregon, suffers serious injuries
A man was seriously injured Sunday evening after officials say he fell 30 feet from the wing of an airplane that was converted into a residence in Hillsboro.
kptv.com
Hillsboro house fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Fire Department is reminding the public to never leave cooking unattended after a fire displaced a family Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters first responded around 3:30 p.m. to the home in the 2700 block of SE 70th Avenue in Hillsboro after receiving reports of a kitchen fire quickly spreading to cabinets above.
kptv.com
Driver trapped in car after head-on crash in NE Portland rescued by firefighters
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a head-on crash in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a crash at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Lombard. Crews arrived to find a two car head-on crash with one driver trapped in their vehicle.
kptv.com
1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
kptv.com
Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
kptv.com
Missing 31-year-old man from Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Ore. (KPTV) - Police and family are looking for a 31-year-old man who went missing on November 22 in Gladstone. Kyle Kirchem drove away from his home and left his phone behind. Police believe he might have been in a mental health crisis. The next day Kirchem’s car was...
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
Landslide closes section of Hwy 30 near Astoria, Clatskanie
A section of Highway 30 remains closed between Astoria and Clatskanie following a landslide Tuesday night.
MAX train hits person in Gresham, causes delays
TriMet announced the MAX Blue Line is experiencing disruptions Tuesday morning after a person was hit by a MAX train in Gresham.
Hwy. 26 closed by downed power lines west of Portland
ODOT is working to reopen the major travel route but cannot say when it will be cleared.The first major storm of the winter knocked down power lines that blocked all lanes of Highway 26 between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass early Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 30. ODOT said crews are working to reopen the highway but did not say how long that could take. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find other travel routes. A crash also reportedly shut down parts of I-84 on the east side of Portland. No details were immediately available. Landslides have also closed Highway 30 near Astoria and Clatskanie. Thousands of people throughout Oregon are without power because of the storm early Tuesday. Updated closure information is available at ODOT's Trip Check website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after fire in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Lloyd District after a body was found following a fire Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a structure fire at 900 North Thunderbird...
kptv.com
Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
KXL
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
KATU.com
Court Docs: Man charged with manslaughter in speed racing crash that killed Ashlee McGill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents say Kenneth Joseph Michael Freeman has been charged in connection with the death of Ashlee McGill. PAST COVERAGE | Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash. Freeman has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree. Ashlee McGill...
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
kptv.com
Gresham preschool burglarized ahead of holidays, owner says ‘it’s going to put a dent in things’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Little Harvard Learning Center Director Molly Loveland was going into work after the Thanksgiving break to get a head start on cleaning but it wasn’t until she went to get her supplies that she realized they’d been ransacked. “Our carpet shampooer was taken, which...
kptv.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
Officials: Man struck, killed mother’s caretaker with table
A man who attacked his elderly mother and her caretaker on Sunday, Nov. 13, is now being charged with second-degree murder after the caretaker died from her injuries on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
