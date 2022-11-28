Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
From the Editor’s Desk: The importance of investigative reporting
I joined The Post during my freshman year, hoping to make a true difference through storytelling. I am happy to say that the publication is on track to do just that. There has not been an official investigative section at The Post in years. There are many stories exploring and uncovering inequalities and injustices at Ohio University and in Athens, Ohio, but I knew there needed to be a dedicated staff and editor to the cause. So, I proposed the idea to the executive editors when applying for the position of Projects editor.
thepostathens.com
Football Column: Ohio shows how small schools should use the transfer portal
When the NCAA transfer portal changed its rules to allow players to transfer without sitting out for a year, many people around college football said it would ruin the sport. The main argument was that players who had good seasons at smaller programs, particularly Group of 5 schools, would simply leave their programs to go to bigger ones, leaving small programs devoid of talent.
thepostathens.com
On My Hill: Seriously, it’s time to rank Ohio
You may have seen a sign in the background of College Football Gameday last week in Columbus that read ‘RANK OHIO’. That sign was from me, and I trekked across a sea of dozens of thousands of Ohio State fans as possibly the only person in the city wearing green and white. Fans jeered and laughed at my sign, but I was dead serious.
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
thepostathens.com
Locals, students, battle armed with nerf guns
A wave of nostalgia overcomes many when a nerf gun is mentioned. Nerf gun battles were a big part of many Bobcats’ childhoods. Despite growing up and coming to campus, some students have found an outlet to continue the playful fun. The Ohio University Urban Gaming League, also known...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
thepostathens.com
Kazma Knights and other drag performers to bring holiday cheer to Athens
Ohio University has become a popular location for drag shows, previously hosting RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star Silky Nutmeg Ganache in August. Yet, drag can be found beyond the bricks of Athens this holiday season. On Dec. 3, Kazma Knights, a local Athens drag queen, will be hosting her fifth annual...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
25newsnow.com
Producing popcorn in Mason County
MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
thepostathens.com
Study Space Locator, task force improves student study experiences
As Finals Week approaches, adequate study spaces on campus at Ohio University will be increasingly utilized by students. Study spaces are public spaces for students to meet with peers in a distraction-free environment to complete homework and out-of-class assignments. Across OU’s Athens Campus, there are many study locations including the Academic Research Center, Baker University Center, Patton Hall, Schoonover Center, Ellis Hall and Alden Library.
thepostathens.com
Students experience internship processes
Many colleges within Ohio University require students to complete an internship before receiving their diploma, and applying and getting an internship can be a stressful experience for students. Child family studies is one program in which students are required to complete an internship. Jennifer Chabot, a certified child life specialist...
Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio hosts first two rounds of the NIVC Tournament
Ohio's season is still alive. Not only did the Bobcats (19-11, 13-5 Mid-American Conference) accept a bid to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, they will also host the first two rounds of the tournament, including their first match against Valparaiso (22-10, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference). The NIVC...
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: What we learned in Ohio's 113-44 win
Ohio trampled UC-Clermont to the tune of 113-44 on Wednesday night. It was a game to test Ohio’s ability to play the right way and stay focused no matter what. Here’s what The Post noticed during the win:. Pay attention to A.J. Brown. Brown started practicing about two...
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
WHIZ
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
thepostathens.com
Football: What we learned from Tim Albin during MAC Championship week
Ohio is heading to its first Mid-American Conference Championship since 2016 Saturday, and there are a lot of questions to be answered. How will Ohio get past the No. 1 defense in the MAC? Is running back Sieh Bangura fully healthy? And how has C.J. Harris developed this past week?
