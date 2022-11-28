I joined The Post during my freshman year, hoping to make a true difference through storytelling. I am happy to say that the publication is on track to do just that. There has not been an official investigative section at The Post in years. There are many stories exploring and uncovering inequalities and injustices at Ohio University and in Athens, Ohio, but I knew there needed to be a dedicated staff and editor to the cause. So, I proposed the idea to the executive editors when applying for the position of Projects editor.

ATHENS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO