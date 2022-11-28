ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday.

The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated.

The attacker stabbed the victim in the torso, bit him on the forearm, then fled. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. The NYPD released surveillance images on Sunday. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

Queens subway station argument ends in stabbing: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — An argument inside a Jamaica subway station escalated into a stabbing, police said Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was approached by another man inside the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer station on the E, J, and Z lines around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a verbal dispute broke […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man slashed outside Bronx deli on Thanksgiving, police say

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a fight outside a Bronx bodega on Thanksgiving, police said. The suspect and the 37-year-old victim got into an altercation in front of Joe’s Deli Grocery located at 1400 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 7:15 p.m., police said. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim across the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 60, randomly punched, knocked unconscious in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan. The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 14, fatally shot in ambush on Bronx street: NYPD sources

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on a Fordham street Wednesday night, in what police sources said appeared to be a targeted “tactical” attack. The victim, whose identity had not been released as of early Thursday, was struck in the torso when shots rang out on Morris Avenue near East […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hit-and-run driver strikes mother, children: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and her four children were struck by a hit-and-run driver who was fleeing from police in Brooklyn on Wednesday, officials said. One of the victims was critically injured and another was seriously hurt, an FDNY spokesperson said. Three others suffered minor injuries. Police said a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man wearing Amazon vest steals packages out of lobby in Queens: NYPD

ELMHURST (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an assailant who, while donning an Amazon vest, stole multiple packages out of a building’s lobby in Queens and then punched a building employee. The thief entered the building, located in the area of 44th Avenue and 74th Street, just before 10:20 a.m. on […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man assaulted in anti-Hispanic attack on subway in the Bronx: NYPD

The Bronx (PIX11) – A man riding a No. 6 train in the Bronx was punched in the head and insulted with anti-Hispanic remarks on Sunday, police said Wednesday. An unknown person approached the 23-year-old victim and attacked him as the train pulled into the St. Lawrence Station around 9:20 a.m., police said. It was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man allegedly trespassed at NYC hotel in ‘explosive’ scare: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Queens man was charged Wednesday with trespassing in a Midtown hotel where a worker was exposed to what was initially feared to be an explosive substance, officials said. John Taddei, 55, is accused of theft of services and criminal trespass, but was not immediately charged with any further crimes after […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 young kids, pins mom under school bus on NYC street

Four young children and a mother were struck by a hit-and-run driver who reportedly blew through school bus stop signs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said. The 41-year-old mom, who was with a baby in a stroller, was picking up two of her kids from the school bus at the corner of Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood when a driver slammed into the group of five just before 5 p.m., police said. “It was just terrible … the stroller was actually, you know, on the ground,” witness Joanne Johnson told The Post. All five victims,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam

Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks suspect in Bronx theft of SUV with girl, 2, inside

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police have asked for the public’s help finding a thief who swiped an SUV in the Bronx with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat, releasing a surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday. The girl was found unharmed in the abandoned vehicle shortly after the theft on Monday evening. The […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

