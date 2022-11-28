A tragic fire on Saturday could have been much worse if not for some quick-thinking neighbors. On Saturday, November 26th at around 4 a.m. Ulster County 911 received a call from a resident who reported that a fire had started at a residence located at 97 First Avenue and that people were trapped inside the house. 911 dispatched the Kingston Fire Department to the scene and upon arrival, they encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors of a two-and-a-half-story single-family structure according to the KFD Facebook page.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO