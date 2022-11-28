ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for local man, 31

Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized

ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh murder suspect extradited; indictment unsealed

GOSHEN – The Newburgh man who is charged in the homicide of a man and wounding of a five-year-old boy, has been extradited from North Carolina and a murder indictment has been unsealed. Lamont Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Daquan Corbett, 29, in the City of Newburgh on...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kingston Couple ‘Heroes’ After Alerting Neighbors of Fire

A tragic fire on Saturday could have been much worse if not for some quick-thinking neighbors. On Saturday, November 26th at around 4 a.m. Ulster County 911 received a call from a resident who reported that a fire had started at a residence located at 97 First Avenue and that people were trapped inside the house. 911 dispatched the Kingston Fire Department to the scene and upon arrival, they encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors of a two-and-a-half-story single-family structure according to the KFD Facebook page.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

