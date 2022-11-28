Read full article on original website
Kingston Police searching for local man, 31
Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
Arrest in Fishkill Larceny From Motor Vehicle Prompts Investigation of Similar Incidents
A recent arrest in Fishkill for Larceny from a Motor Vehicle has police investigating a similar string of incidents in the area and asking for the public's help with any and all information they might have. Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Pawning Items. A 23-year-old man,...
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
TIRE IRON BEATDOWN: Armed NY Man Follows Victim To Rt. 46 Exxon Lot In Vicious Road Rage Attack
An armed New York man was motivated by road rage when he followed a victim into the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on Route 46 in Mount Olive and initiated a vicious beatdown using a tire iron, authorities charged. The fight occurred on Route 46 West in front...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized
ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.
Columbia County police find missing man
Police are searching for an adult man from Claverack who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
Headlines: Body found in Ulster County, 3 hospital workers injured while cleaning, murder suspect fit for trial
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh murder suspect extradited; indictment unsealed
GOSHEN – The Newburgh man who is charged in the homicide of a man and wounding of a five-year-old boy, has been extradited from North Carolina and a murder indictment has been unsealed. Lamont Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Daquan Corbett, 29, in the City of Newburgh on...
UCSO: Home health aide steals $14k from client
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has accused a Plattekill woman of stealing money and property from her client's home in Rosendale.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
Man Accused Of Threatening Shooting At Bank In Ellenville
An irate Hudson Valley customer was arrested for allegedly threatening to come back and shoot up the bank. The incident took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the M&T Bank located on Route 209 in the village of Ellenville. Ellenville police responded to the bank for a...
Kingston Couple ‘Heroes’ After Alerting Neighbors of Fire
A tragic fire on Saturday could have been much worse if not for some quick-thinking neighbors. On Saturday, November 26th at around 4 a.m. Ulster County 911 received a call from a resident who reported that a fire had started at a residence located at 97 First Avenue and that people were trapped inside the house. 911 dispatched the Kingston Fire Department to the scene and upon arrival, they encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors of a two-and-a-half-story single-family structure according to the KFD Facebook page.
Police: Danbury couple found in their home died in murder-suicide
Danbury police believe a husband and wife died when one of them shot the other and then shot themselves.
Orange County PD, EMS exposed to suspicious drug
Five EMS workers and two Washingtonville Police officers were hospitalized after a medical call turned up a suspicious white powder on Saturday afternoon.
Ulster County police: Woman's body found in wooded area in Town of Olive
Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning.
