Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
wsvaonline.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
wsvaonline.com
EMU Men’s Basketball comes up short at Washington & Lee, 74-65
LEXINGTON, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team headed south Wednesday night, for their second ODAC game of the season, taking on Washington and Lee. The Generals led by five at the half and outscored the Royals 24-16 in the final 9:34 to pick up a 74-65 win.
wsvaonline.com
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
wsvaonline.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60
SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
wsvaonline.com
High school basketball scores for Wednesday
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
wsvaonline.com
JMU’s Centeio caps season with another SBC Player of the Week honor
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio closed out his collegiate career in a big way and was honored Monday as the Sun Belt Conference’s final Offensive Player of the Week for the 2022 season. This is Centeio’s SBC-leading fourth Offensive Player of the Week of the...
pagevalleynews.com
Another Panther headed to Division I softball as Rinker signs with Radford
SHENANDOAH, Nov. 17 — One week prior to Thanksgiving, senior Jocelyne Rinker added her signature to a growing list of Panthers who have continued their softball careers beyond Page County High School. “We put in a lot of work,” PCHS head coach Alan Knight modestly and simply sums up...
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
rewind1051.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Early Mornings, 12/01/22 – Harrisonburg City Public Schools
Cheryl Lyons on the new book "SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community". Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Silver Lake Mill in Dayton, has written a new book on the 200 year history of the mill. She talked with Frank Wilt, on WSVA, about the book and the history of the mill.
wsvaonline.com
Cheryl Lyons on the new book “SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community”
Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Silver Lake Mill in Dayton, has written a new book on the 200 year history of the mill. She talked with Frank Wilt, on WSVA, about the book and the history of the mill. https://www.rocktownhistory.org/books/silver-lake-200-years-of-a-shenandoah-valley-mill-community/. www.daytonva.us/community/pages/silver-lake-mill. www.wsvaonline.com.
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro man missing
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
wsvaonline.com
Ralphie’s radio
11/30/22 Question: In A Christmas Story, what radio show is Ralphie listening to? Answer: Little Orphan Annie. 11/30/22 Remember the scene in “Elf” when Will Ferrell has spaghetti for breakfast, and covers it in candy and maple syrup? Now you can…. Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Question: What was...
Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County
Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.
