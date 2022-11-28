ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

wsvaonline.com

Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
WINCHESTER, VA
wsvaonline.com

BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60

SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rewind1051.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

WSVA Early Mornings, 12/01/22 – Harrisonburg City Public Schools

Cheryl Lyons on the new book “SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community”. Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Silver Lake Mill in Dayton, has written a new book on the 200 year history of the mill. She talked with Frank Wilt, on WSVA, about the book and the history of the mill.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Cheryl Lyons on the new book “SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community”

Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Silver Lake Mill in Dayton, has written a new book on the 200 year history of the mill. She talked with Frank Wilt, on WSVA, about the book and the history of the mill. https://www.rocktownhistory.org/books/silver-lake-200-years-of-a-shenandoah-valley-mill-community/. www.daytonva.us/community/pages/silver-lake-mill. www.wsvaonline.com.
DAYTON, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro man missing

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Ralphie’s radio

11/30/22 Question: In A Christmas Story, what radio show is Ralphie listening to? Answer: Little Orphan Annie. 11/30/22 Remember the scene in “Elf” when Will Ferrell has spaghetti for breakfast, and covers it in candy and maple syrup? Now you can…. Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Question: What was...
DAYTON, VA

