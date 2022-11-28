ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

accesswdun.com

Principal: Gwinnett County student to face charges for assaulting teacher

A high school student in Gwinnett County will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged assault happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. That information came from a letter sent to the school community by Discovery Principal Marci Sledge. The name of the teacher has not been released.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

ACCPD gets advanced accreditation from CALEA

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says it has received renewed advanced accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation on Law Enforcement. It’s an award the Athens Police Department first won in 1987. From the ACCPD…. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was awarded CALEA Accreditation for the 11th time on November...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens teen arrested for deadly double shooting, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a teenager in Athens. Police said Daviae Oliver is charged with murder and aggravated assault for an Oct. 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive. Police said officer arrested him Wednesday. The investigation is...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens inmate, facing murder charge, dies in his cell

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like Floyd Johnson Jr died of natural causes: he was found late last week in his cell at the Athens-Clarke County jail. The 62 year-old Johnson was behind bars, charged in the October 4 murder of 52 year-old Gerald Jones, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Fairview Street in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Argument over barking dog leads to shooting in Hall Co

A Hall County woman is hospitalized, at last report in stable condition, after a shooting at her home in Flowery Branch: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says she was shot by a neighbor in a dispute over a barking dog. A 56 year-old woman has been arrested: Fonda Spratt faces charges that include attempted murder.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
wuga.org

Local Democrats defiant after office break-in

As early voting surges, campaigning continues in Athens-Clarke County, despite the break-in and vandalization of county Democratic headquarters over the weekend. ACC Commissioner Tim Denson is the chair of the county’s Democratic Party. He said that the break-in appears politically motivated. "It doesn't seem like theft was really the...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Break in at Athens Democratic Party Headquarters

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a break in that occurred overnight on Saturday November 26 at the Athens Democratic Party Headquarters located on Sunset Drive. No one was present at the time of the incident and on Sunday morning, organizers discovered that intruders trashed the office. One laptop...
ATHENS, GA

