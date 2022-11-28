ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 4

2nd Stream
3d ago

He should've been caught in his bed sleep. Atlanta is not even safe to get gas or shop at grocery store.

Reply
5
Hadiyah S
3d ago

my heart and prayers go out to this family. truth be told he was unsupervised and you don't know what kids are doing when you don't have an adult present. he didn't have a gun himself but what ever group he was with who arguing with another group is what lead to to the shooting..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot while sitting inside car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot while sitting inside his car at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities said it happened at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW., which is the address for the Grove Adams Park apartments shortly before 5:40 p.m. The apartment complex is near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and the Campbellton Road community.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
NORCROSS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy