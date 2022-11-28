Read full article on original website
2nd Stream
3d ago
He should've been caught in his bed sleep. Atlanta is not even safe to get gas or shop at grocery store.
Reply
5
Hadiyah S
3d ago
my heart and prayers go out to this family. truth be told he was unsupervised and you don't know what kids are doing when you don't have an adult present. he didn't have a gun himself but what ever group he was with who arguing with another group is what lead to to the shooting..
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN on Social MediaBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police Department update on deadly 17th Street shooting investigation
Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in a shooting near Atlantic Station. One suspect is wearing a black and yellow hoodie and the other is wearing a blue hoodie with white letters, according to police.
2nd person dies after shooting that left 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA, Ga. — Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a teenager involved in the fight that left a 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station has died. The teenager, who has not been identified, had been at the hospital in critical condition. Zyion Charles, who was in...
'It’s really sad' | Neighbors concerned after 17-year-old shot, killed during candlelight vigil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The teen killed when gunfire erupted at a candlelight vigil in DeKalb County has been identified as 17-year-old Ian Hagerty. Police said Hagerty was among those gathering in the parking lot of the Highlands at East Atlanta Apartment Complex when the shooting happened Sunday night.
Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery
Atlanta police are searching for a man with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo below his left eye and a split left earlobe, who they say demanded money at gunpoint from a cellphone repair shop worker at the West End Mall earlier this month.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Clayton County Waffle House, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen at a local Waffle House. Officials are searching for 17-year-old Jarkira Brown, who police say had been last seen at the restaurant on the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.
‘I don’t have him no more’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — There were waves of emotion during a Sunday night vigil for family and friends of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police told Channel 2 Action News that Charles was shot and killed Saturday on the 17th Street bridge. Charles had been caught up in a dispute between a group of friends.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
'I called police on my son' | Mom shares feeling of helplessness that preceded shooting of 12-year-old
ATLANTA — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who died Saturday night near Atlantic Station, when a shooting broke out among a group of youths, described her feeling of helplessness as her son slipped into a pattern of dangerous behavior during emotional remarks to a City Council committee this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
Man shot while sitting inside car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sitting inside his car at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities said it happened at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW., which is the address for the Grove Adams Park apartments shortly before 5:40 p.m. The apartment complex is near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and the Campbellton Road community.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating death on Orlando Street in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating what appears to be a self-inflicted death in the 1500 block of Orlando Street SW. A person reportedly shot themselves and their body was pulled out of a car in that area. Units are still gathering information.
Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
‘Now we’re a family’: SW Atlanta McDonald’s has baby shower after surprise delivery
Alandria Worthy wanted a natural birth for her daughter Nandi, but she didn’t expect that wish to be granted at a McDonald’s in southwest Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago. DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285. The DeKalb...
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road. Officers found two bullet...
50-year-old man shot, killed in DeKalb, suspect being questioned by police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot late Monday night. DeKalb police said they found the victim, whose identity has not been released by police, in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. EMS...
fox5atlanta.com
Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
Comments / 4