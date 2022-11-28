ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs fans are furious after another ugly, inexcusable loss

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
Heading into their bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like they had turned a corner, thanks to back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Coming out of the bye week, the Bucs came crashing back down to earth Sunday with a 23-17 overtime loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns.

The offensive struggles continued, the self-inflicted errors piled up again, and more questionable coaching decisions landed the Bucs right back in the loss column despite the week off and the positive momentum of a two-game winning streak.

After Sunday’s crushing road loss, Bucs fans on social media vented their frustrations:

