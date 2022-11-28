ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries

BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Building opportunities at Lamar State College Orange

Orange — Lamar State College in Orange is getting a $37 million project, helping the school keep pace with the hundreds of new students enrolling at the college. LSC Orange is building on what had been the site of the Capital One Bank. Students tell us there's a reason...
KFDM-TV

RV parks on a roll

GROVES — Construction is set to get started on a new RV park in Groves. The Lady Luck RV Resort will include 54 spots for RVs. It's the second such temporary housing site in that city, but there are plenty more throughout Southeast Texas. RV parks are on a...
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Rex's Chicken

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to a new, soon-to-open restaurant located on College St. Loaded with juicy, lightly-breaded chicken, the Original Rex's Meals are served with homemade sides and a fresh, hot "frybread" and honey, according to their website. KFDM's Tan Radford has more.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur

Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: BPD finds 20-year-old woman safe

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department has found Fatima Zavala, 20. Zavala was reportedly last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 6300 block of Falsworth,. Again, police say she's been located and she's safe.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Fire department contains Port Neches house fire

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on Windsor Lane. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the home in the 2800 block of Windsor. There are no reported injuries and crews are assessing the...
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

The McFaddin-Ward House will host annual Holiday Open House Dec 11

BEAUMONT — The McFaddin-Ward House sent the following release inviting the community to take part in its annual free Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at 1906 Calder Avenue in Beaumont:. Guests will enjoy festive refreshments, live dulcimer music, and children’s crafts at the museum’s...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Vidor Police asking for help in finding missing teenage girl

VIDOR — From Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll - The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case

BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Man charged with cruelty to a juvenile after toddler suffers skull fracture & brain bleed

CALCASIEU PARISH — A man is charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 17-month-old suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed. On November 14, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a call at a hospital and a 17-month-old under treatment for a brain bleed. The child was transported to an out-of-town hospital, at which time it was learned the child also sustained a skull fracture.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Death of Liberty County inmate under investigation

LIBERTY COUNTY — The Texas Rangers and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate. The inmate was found unresponsive in his single man cell at about 4:30 p.m. November 26, according to Jail Administrator Ann Marie Mitchell. EMS arrived on scene and he was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy