The Morning Show visits the Symphony of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the Julie Rogers Theatre to visit with the Symphony of Southeast Texas' Maestro Chelsea Tipton. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media:
Mosquitoes coming in waves, creating complaints and a lot of buzz in Southeast Texas
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Jefferson and Chambers Counties, and other mosquito hot spots in Southeast Texas, are dealing with a mosquito invasion. The rain and wind put aerial spraying on hold, but that should resume Wednesday in the morning and late afternoon/dusk. The counties also use ground spraying in the...
Honoring legendary Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department and the community are preparing to honor legendary Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire at the end of next month. He joined the Beaumont Police Department in 1983 and served 16 years as a Patrol Officer. He moved to the Traffic Unit as a Motorcycle Office in 1998.
Customers looking for answers after Jefferson County storage unit fire
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans who used Purely Storage near Nederland are waiting to see what's salvageable after Saturday's fire. Some just want to take pictures, but they're locked out from accessing their units. Water District 10 Fire Chief Lance Wood says the fire started about 9 p.m. Saturday...
Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries
BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
Building opportunities at Lamar State College Orange
Orange — Lamar State College in Orange is getting a $37 million project, helping the school keep pace with the hundreds of new students enrolling at the college. LSC Orange is building on what had been the site of the Capital One Bank. Students tell us there's a reason...
The Morning Show visits Donaldson Chevrolet Buick GMC
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Donaldson Chevrolet Buick GMC to learn more about a special way to donate during the holiday season. KFDM's Tan Radford has more.
RV parks on a roll
GROVES — Construction is set to get started on a new RV park in Groves. The Lady Luck RV Resort will include 54 spots for RVs. It's the second such temporary housing site in that city, but there are plenty more throughout Southeast Texas. RV parks are on a...
The Morning Show visits Rex's Chicken
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to a new, soon-to-open restaurant located on College St. Loaded with juicy, lightly-breaded chicken, the Original Rex's Meals are served with homemade sides and a fresh, hot "frybread" and honey, according to their website. KFDM's Tan Radford has more.
New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur
Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
UPDATE: BPD finds 20-year-old woman safe
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department has found Fatima Zavala, 20. Zavala was reportedly last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 6300 block of Falsworth,. Again, police say she's been located and she's safe.
Fire department contains Port Neches house fire
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on Windsor Lane. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the home in the 2800 block of Windsor. There are no reported injuries and crews are assessing the...
The McFaddin-Ward House will host annual Holiday Open House Dec 11
BEAUMONT — The McFaddin-Ward House sent the following release inviting the community to take part in its annual free Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at 1906 Calder Avenue in Beaumont:. Guests will enjoy festive refreshments, live dulcimer music, and children’s crafts at the museum’s...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted on a number of charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement officers catch a fugitive. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to let you know about someone who is on the run from justice. Sheriff Zena Stephens says the fugitive profiled this week is...
Vidor Police asking for help in finding missing teenage girl
VIDOR — From Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll - The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years...
Court document indicates West Brook restroom assault followed attempted cell phone robbery
BEAUMONT — A court document KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained, alleges a teenage suspect began hitting and kicking another West Brook High School student after confronting the victim in a restroom, demanding a cell phone and other items, and being told the victim didn't have any belongings with him.
Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case
BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
Man charged with cruelty to a juvenile after toddler suffers skull fracture & brain bleed
CALCASIEU PARISH — A man is charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 17-month-old suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed. On November 14, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a call at a hospital and a 17-month-old under treatment for a brain bleed. The child was transported to an out-of-town hospital, at which time it was learned the child also sustained a skull fracture.
Death of Liberty County inmate under investigation
LIBERTY COUNTY — The Texas Rangers and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate. The inmate was found unresponsive in his single man cell at about 4:30 p.m. November 26, according to Jail Administrator Ann Marie Mitchell. EMS arrived on scene and he was...
