Newcomer Justin Hollins sacks Jalen Hurts in first game with Packers

Justin Hollins didn’t waste much time making an impact for the Green Bay Packers.

Claimed by the Packers off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Hollins made two disruptive plays in the first half on Sunday night in Philadelphia, including a sack of mobile Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter.

Hollins is playing snaps as a backup outside linebacker for the Packers in his debut with the team.

On the sack, Hollins used his elite speed to chase down Hurts as he was scrambling to his right and make the tackle five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Earlier in the contest, he combined with Rasul Douglas on a tackle for loss of Miles Sanders.

Hollins, a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019, had 7.0 career sacks coming into the contest. He had just one in 10 games with the Rams to start the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was confident Hollins would be able to step into the defense and play snaps as an edge rusher right away.

This is the 50th career game for Hollins. He’ll likely be a big part of the Packers rotation at edge rusher over the final six games of this season.