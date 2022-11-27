ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Newcomer Justin Hollins sacks Jalen Hurts in first game with Packers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HIyE_0jPR00Cu00

Justin Hollins didn’t waste much time making an impact for the Green Bay Packers.

Claimed by the Packers off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Hollins made two disruptive plays in the first half on Sunday night in Philadelphia, including a sack of mobile Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter.

Hollins is playing snaps as a backup outside linebacker for the Packers in his debut with the team.

On the sack, Hollins used his elite speed to chase down Hurts as he was scrambling to his right and make the tackle five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Earlier in the contest, he combined with Rasul Douglas on a tackle for loss of Miles Sanders.

Hollins, a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019, had 7.0 career sacks coming into the contest. He had just one in 10 games with the Rams to start the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was confident Hollins would be able to step into the defense and play snaps as an edge rusher right away.

This is the 50th career game for Hollins. He’ll likely be a big part of the Packers rotation at edge rusher over the final six games of this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Pollard vs other pending RBs, look at Cowboys 2023 free agents

When the season was just a few weeks old, the opening week of October brought our first real look at the Cowboys’ pending free agency class. Dak Prescott had missed three contests, but the Cowboys found themselves a surprising 3-1 at the time. The backup quarterback laid the foundation of a change of perspective. Just three weeks prior, pessimistic Dallas fans were preparing for the worst season in recent memory. Since that point, dreams of what the 2022 season could be have only expanded, with the club having a realistic shot of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stefon Diggs' heartwarming Thanksgiving message for Josh Allen: 'I'm thankful for you.'

Stefon Diggs has a lot to be thankful for in his life. The former fifth-round draft pick has emerged as one of the best players in the NFL. He was on the receiving end of one of the greatest plays in postseason history when he hauled in the Minneapolis Miracle. He was an All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons and is well on pace to earn similar accolades in 2022.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy