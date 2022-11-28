Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
German parliament labels 1930s Ukraine famine as genocide
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution labeling as genocide Ukraine’s 1930s “Holodomor,” a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution was brought to the lower house, or...
WOWK
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure
BERLIN (AP) — NATO’s secretary-general on Thursday welcomed a recommendation by Germany and Norway for the military alliance to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with his his Norwegian counterpart on...
WOWK
EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed court to investigate possible war crimes Russia committed in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message that the EU...
WOWK
Security meeting overshadowed by Russia’s war, ban on Lavrov
LODZ, Poland (AP) — Europe’s largest security organization opened a meeting Thursday with foreign ministers and other representatives strongly denouncing Russia’s war against Ukraine, a conflict that is among the greatest challenges the body has faced in its nearly half-century of existence. The Organization for Security and...
WOWK
Israeli filmmaker comments on Kashmir film stoke controversy
NEW DELHI (AP) — Israel’s envoy to India on Tuesday denounced a filmmaker from his country after he called a blockbuster Bollywood film on disputed Kashmir a “propaganda” and “vulgar movie” at a film festival, stoking a debate about recent history that fuels the ongoing conflict.
WOWK
Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate
ROME (AP) — Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin’s...
WOWK
Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles
BUCHAREST (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday condemned Russia’s weeks-long assault on Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure as an attempt to “freeze and starve” its people, with the war-torn country’s foreign minister renewing a call for advanced missile systems.
WOWK
NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker’s rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The stowaways...
WOWK
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.
WOWK
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese H-6K bombers...
WOWK
EU climate chief defends plans for ‘carbon farming’
BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s top climate official on Wednesday dismissed criticism from environmental groups over its proposal to incorporate carbon removal methods into its climate plans, insisting the plan won’t undermine the bloc’s efforts to tackle global warming. Dozens of organizations issued a joint...
WOWK
Vet’s lawsuit blaming antimalarial drug for psychosis tossed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against the maker of an anti-malarial drug blamed for causing psychotic behavior and neurological damage to U.S. servicemembers, ruling that the case had no right to be filed in California. The proposed class-action case brought last year by...
WOWK
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years and became a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under the country’s populist government. The reinstatement of Judge Igor Tuleya was welcomed by many judges and other advocates...
WOWK
In Ukraine, seeing World Cup, playing soccer pose challenges
IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian video-game vendor Roman Kryvyi, fresh from a soccer game on a snow-blanketed field in suburban Kyiv, sat up close to a TV in a kebab shop as intermittent city power returned just in time for Tuesday’s World Cup game between Wales and England.
WOWK
UK ambulance service struggles in winter health care crisis
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of patients each week are being stranded for long stretches in ambulances outside overflowing British hospitals, a growing crisis that has likely contributed to scores of deaths, health care leaders said Thursday. The U.K.’s ambulance service is seizing up in some areas as the country’s...
WOWK
3 energy companies vying to build new Czech nuke reactor
PRAGUE (AP) — Three energy companies including U.S. Westinghouse, France’s EdF and Korea’s KHNP will by vying to build the Czech Republic’s newest reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power station, authorities said Wednesday, as the country strives to become more energy independent and wean itself of fossil fuels.
WOWK
Syria receives cholera vaccines ahead of inoculation drive
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has received two million doses of cholera vaccines, the first to reach the country during a months-long outbreak, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday. The war-torn country has been suffering from a cholera outbreak since September and has struggled to contain it due...
WOWK
Iran’s national soccer team receives subdued welcome home
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. One Iranian man was shot dead celebrating the American victory. The players returned from Qatar...
WOWK
Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it plans to ease entry rules for immigrants from outside the European Union to help meet Germany’s demand for skilled workers. Experts say Europe’s biggest economy needs about 400,000 skilled immigrants each year as the country’s ageing workforce shrinks,...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
Comments / 0