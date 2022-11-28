Read full article on original website
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Events in The Woodlands Area 2022
Festive events are happening all season long in The Woodlands area! From breakfast with Santa, to festivals and sing-alongs, there are plenty of events and activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. November – December 24, 2022 – Festival of Lights at Woodlands Church – Experience the joy of...
Word on the street Kemah... 11/30/2022
Jingle on Boardwalk is coming to the Kemah Boardwalk!. Weekends from Dec 2nd to 18th.From pictures with Santa, Snow patch fun, and live music, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
mocomotive.com
Pet Food Pantry For Senior Citizens – December 3, 2022
LSAWL is sponsoring a Pet Food Pantry for senior citizens in Montgomery County on Saturday, December 3rd in New Caney. Please share and thank you Lonestar Animal Welfare League for all that you do in Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4564110.
mocomotive.com
Best places to see holiday decorations in Montgomery County, from lights to festive storefronts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tis the season for twinkling Christmas lights, holiday storefronts and all the festive decorations that come with the holiday season. In Montgomery County, there are several locations to fill your cup with Christmas cheer as you take in the…
Word on the street Bacliff/San Leon... 11/30/2022
· Bacliff Fire Department would like to congregate one of our members, Frank Gulden, for competing in the battle of the badges in Galveston last night and bringing home a win!!
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022
The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Woodlands Flea Market is this Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
houstoniamag.com
10 Christmas-Free Things to Do in Houston on Christmas Day
Here are some cool places that are open—mostly free of Christmas lights. For Some, CHRISTMAS is all about opening gifts from Santa, eating plenty of food, and spending quality time with the family, which is why on Christmas Day, it might seem like Houston goes into quiet mode. But traditional Christmas celebrations aren’t for everybody—not everyone decorates a tree or partakes in festive activities on the 25th. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 10 things for you to do on Christmas Day that don’t require you to be in the holiday mindset.
mocomotive.com
VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe
VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
thewoodlandstx.com
Tomball German Christmas Market - December 9-11, 2022
Tomball German Christmas Market - December 9-11, 2022. Santa, Schnitzel and Steins...what more can you ask for?. FREE Admission, Shuttle & Parking • 4 Stages of Live Music & Performances • Carnival • 120+ Christmas Themed Street Vendors • German Festival Food & Bier.
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development to build third master-planned community in Montgomery County
Houston-based Johnson Development Corp. has teamed up with California-based IHP Capital Partners for a yet-to-be-named community outside Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2022/11/30/johnson-development-montgomery-county-community.html?ana=RSS&s=article_search.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Business To Give Away HVAC System This Holiday Season
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — In the spirit of the season, Carl’s Quality Cooling and Heating is giving away one free residential heating and cooling system to someone in need. If you know a resident within the community who is experiencing financial hardship and is in need of a new HVAC system, please use this form to nominate them.
Cold Stone Creamery Coming Soon to Conroe
The grand opening is tentatively set for February 2023.
Word on the street Hitchcock/Santa Fe...
Word on the street Hitchcock/Santa Fe... We're excited to officially announce the additions of Officer Shelby Samuelson and Officer Calvin Harp to the Hitchcock ISD Police Department.
Word on the street Galveston/Bolivar...
The Galveston Golf Cart Society now has an official website. This will become the main form of communication for events, and volunteer opportunities both for members and non-members.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton truck driver charged in Monday night’s auto-pedestrian accident in Cleveland
A 32-year-old Dayton man has been charged with Intoxication Assault With a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, in relation to an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday, Nov. 28, that critically injured two Cleveland High School students. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man charged with the...
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
