ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson

CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans

The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
CLEMSON, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI

Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
CAMDEN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

BJU to launch free tuition program for some South Carolina residents

Bob Jones University students may qualify for free tuition next fall. The college announced Nov. 29 it will launch SC Pell Promise, a free tuition program for some South Carolina residents, in the fall 2023 semester. This program will support BJU students who receive a Pell Grant and the Life...
GREENVILLE, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Varsity Boys Basketball wins Season Opener against Eau Claire

Congratulations to the Boys Varsity Basketball team on their season opener win against Eau Claire. The boys hosted Eau Claire Tuesday, November 29th and came out with the victory, 62-56. High scorer of the night was Quandre Wilson with 17 points, followed by NyRell Stradford who had 14, Israel Macklin had 12, Nykoyis Sweetenburg & Jordan Hunter with 8 each, Ty Lee had 2, & Terrence Stradford had 1.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is turning to an experienced friend to lead January’s inauguration ceremonies for his second term. Bill Stern and his wife, Linda, will lead the Inaugural Committee planning the events, including McMaster taking the oath of office on the Statehouse steps on Jan. 11, inaugural spokesperson Rob […]
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Staffing, school safety among teachers’ top priorities for SC lawmakers next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - When South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia at the beginning of next year, they will face urgent pleas to do more to address the state’s worsening teacher shortage. A recent report found South Carolina schools were short more than 1,400 educators at the start of...
Aviation International News

First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month. The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says. Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement...
EUTAWVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy