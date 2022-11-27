ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Flurry of explosive plays get Packers on the board vs. Eagles

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers fell behind by two touchdowns early but immediately found a counterpunch in the form of explosive plays on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Down 13-0, the Packers got a 38-yard kickoff return from Keisean Nixon, a 30-yard completion to running back Aaron Jones and a 20-yard touchdown run from A.J. Dillon to get on the board at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Packers’ scoring drive needed just 2:22 and four plays to go 59 yards.

It was desperately needed after the Eagles scored a touchdown on their opening drive, got an interception of Aaron Rodgers and then immediately scored again to go up 13-0.

Here’s the touchdown:

