Green Bay, WI

Turnover and quick touchdown help Packers tie Eagles at 20-20

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers got a turnover and a quick touchdown to tie Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at 20-20.

Safety Rudy Ford stripped receiver A.J. Brown on third down near the red zone, rookie linebacker Quay Walker returned the fumble 63 yards to the 13-yard line, and Aaron Jones caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers following a holding penalty.

Just like that, this wild game is all tied.

Jones had a 13-yard rushing touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty, but he came back two plays later and got open for Rodgers in the end zone during a scramble drill for the score.

Here’s the touchdown:

