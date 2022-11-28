The Dolphins have a great offense. It's ranked No. 3 overall and has scored 30 or more points in their past four games, and it features three of the fastest players in football: running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Tyreek Hill aka The Cheetah and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. These are not just track guys trying to play football, these are complete NFL players who also have blazing speed. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been super efficient and has thrown his weapons open. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has been great pickup who fits their scheme perfectly. Their interior offensive line is pretty good, but their tackles are either injured, or not very good. Bosa and company should feast coming off of the edges.

3 HOURS AGO