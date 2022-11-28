Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Will Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami over the 49ers?
There are several high-profile matchups in the NFL during Week 13, but the Miami Dolphins traveling to Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers is arguably the biggest game on the slate. Tons of storylines to unpack in this one, most notably, the matchup between former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, now Miami's head coach, facing off against his mentor, Kyle Shanahan. How will McDaniel counter Shanahan's scheme on either side of the line of scrimmage? We've seen Tua Tagovailoa climb into third in the 2022 NFL MVP odds with huge production from his arm, finding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle downfield for a lethal one-two punch. Can he overcome the league's best defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner?
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa
There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Vikings Playoff Chances: What Do the Vikings Need to Clinch Playoffs in Week 13?
A look at how the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North in Week 13. The post Vikings Playoff Chances: What Do the Vikings Need to Clinch Playoffs in Week 13? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert clarifies comments on 49ers, excited for reunion in San Francisco
Raheem Mostert recently clarified comments he made about the Dolphins and 49ers, saying his intention was not to disrespect his former team.
Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?
On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice on Thursday
After missing practice with an illness on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was back at practice Thursday.
The Dolphins vs. the 49ers: A Tale of Two Armsteads
The Dolphins have a great offense. It's ranked No. 3 overall and has scored 30 or more points in their past four games, and it features three of the fastest players in football: running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Tyreek Hill aka The Cheetah and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. These are not just track guys trying to play football, these are complete NFL players who also have blazing speed. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been super efficient and has thrown his weapons open. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has been great pickup who fits their scheme perfectly. Their interior offensive line is pretty good, but their tackles are either injured, or not very good. Bosa and company should feast coming off of the edges.
CMC sits out 49ers practice; status vs. Dolphins uncertain
SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday and his availability for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. “He just felt some irritation,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of McCaffrey on Wednesday. When asked if there’s concern whether McCaffrey...
Mostert, Wilson Jr. staying level-headed before 49ers matchup
Despite an emotional week that will conclude with a star-studded matchup against their former team, Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have maintained a level head as they prepare to face off against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Before the week even began, Mostert...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 12 win vs. Saints
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game....
