'Kind of Crazy!' Raiders' Josh Jacobs Runs Through Seahawks in OT Loss

The Seattle Seahawks came out of their bye week aiming to snag a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks came out their bye week after a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich hoping for a better outcome in a meeting Sunday at Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That hope was not fulfilled.

“It’s kind of crazy, coming in and not knowing if I was going to play, looking the guys in the eyes and telling them they’re going to get everything they’ve got in me,” said Josh Jacobs, who’d been listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury. ... but then crushed Seattle with one of the great running back performances of all-time.

Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two TDs. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage are the seventh-most in a game in the Super Bowl era. ... all of it capped by his sprint of 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown as Raiders won in overtime, beating the Seahawks 40-34.

And here's how it all unfolded ...

Coming in, the Raiders were a team falling into No. 1 pick territory, so it might seem like an easy opportunity for the NFC West-leading Seahawks ... but Vegas has talent capable of beating any opponent.

Vegas' offense is star-studded with guys like receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. But for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, he's not taking the Raiders' defense lightly, one that features some big names as well.

"We have to be on top of every single part of our game and make sure that we are communicating and executing to the best of our ability," Smith said.

Smith had to name a few of the high-level defenders he'll have to avoid in order to secure a win for the Seahawks coming out of the bye week.

“I see a really talented defense," Smith said. "It starts up front, Maxx Crosby is one of the better defensive ends in the game. They have Chandler Jones, another monster defensive end. I’ve been playing him for what feels like my whole life. They are really stout up front."

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

The Raiders will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

INTERCEPTION SEAHAWKS: On the first play from scrimmage, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception to give Seattle the ball at the Vegas 12-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: One play after the pick, Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III rushed in for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks the early lead.

Seahawks 7, Raiders 0

change of possession

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Ameer Abdullah for a 12-yard gain to begin the drive before connecting with tight end Foster Moreau for 11 yards.

The chunk plays continued for Vegas, as Carr connected with receiver Mack Hollins for 20 yards.

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: Las Vegas tied the game after Abdullah caught a 18-yard touchdown out of the backfield.

Seahawks 7, Raiders 7

change of possession

INTERCEPTION SEAHAWKS: Diggs snagged his second pick of the day after a tipped pass, as he returned it to the Vegas 35-yard line.

change of possession

Smith found tight end Noah Fant for a 24-yard gain to begin the drive.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Jason Myers nailed a 24-yard field goal to give the Seahawks the lead.

Seahawks 10, Raiders 7

change of possession

The Raiders quickly gave the ball back to Seattle after a swift three-and-out.

change of possession

Smith connected with receiver DK Metcalf for gains of 24 and 13 yards respectively to move Seattle down the field quickly as the first quarter came to a close.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers nailed a 34-yard field goal to extend Seattle's lead.

Seahawks 13, Raiders 7

Jacobs took three straight carries to move the chains.

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: Vegas runs a flea-flicker, as Carr found Hollins for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Raiders the lead.



Raiders 14, Seahawks 13

change of possession

INTERCEPTION RAIDERS: Smith was picked off by Denzel Perryman, who returned it 24 yards.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: On the next play after the pick, Jacobs powered his way off multiple tackles for a 30-yard touchdown.

Raiders 21, Seahawks 13

change of possession

Smith had back-to-back completions to Metcalf before finding tight end Will Dissly and Walker III for gains of 12 and 13 yards, respectively.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: The second-quarter fireworks continued, as Smith unloaded a deep shot to receiver Tyler Lockett for a 35-yard touchdown.

Raiders 21, Seahawks 20

change of possession

Carr scrambled for seven yards to move the chains at the beginning of the drive before finding Adams for gains of seven and four yards right before the two-minute warning.



Jacobs then rushed outside for an eight-yard gain to convert a 4th and 2 before Carr found Moreau for a 17-yard catch.

FIELD GOAL RAIDERS: Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 36-yard field goal to extend the Raiders' lead headed into halftime.

Raiders 24, Seahawks 20

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER

Smith found Lockett for a 28-yard gain before connecting with receiver Marquise Goodwin for 21 yards.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Walker III powered his way for a 14-yard touchdown to give Seattle the lead.

Seahawks 27, Raiders 24

change of possession

Jacobs had a 12-yard run before picking up 13 yards on a catch-and-run a few plays later. Backup running back Zamir White then had gains of 11 and 17 yards to get Vegas into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL RAIDERS: But the drive stalled, as Carlson settled for a 25-yard field goal to tie the game.

Seahawks 27, Raiders 27

The Seahawks were unable to respond and went three-and-out on their next drive despite two completions to Metcalf.

change of possession

Jacobs picked up 28 yards on a catch-and-run, but the Raiders punted three plays later as they were unable to build off the momentum of the big play.

change of possession

Smith found Metcalf for two gains of eight to end the quarter.



END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

Goodwin came up with another long catch, this time for 21 yards.

FUMBLE SEAHAWKS: But a few plays later, Smith fumbled the hand-off to Walker, as Chandler Jones recovered for Las Vegas.

change of possession

The Raiders gave all six touches to Jacobs on the next drive, but he was stopped short on 4th and 1 as Seattle got the ball back.

turnover on downs

Smith was sacked on the first play of the drive but scrambled for 18 yards on the next snap.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith connected with running back Travis Homer for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks the lead.



Seahawks 34, Raiders 27

change of possession

Carr began the drive with completions to Adams and Jacobs for 28 and 14 yards, respectively. He then found Adams again for 11 yards.

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: Carr found Moreau on a five-yard touchdown lob to tie the game.

Seahawks 34, Raiders 34

Smith was sacked on 3rd and 10 to halt Seattle's chances at a game-winning drive, as the Seahawks punted after five plays.

END OF FOURTH QUARTER

OVERTIME

The Raiders will receive the opening kickoff of overtime.

Jacobs added four more carries - the longest going for 15 yards - but Carlson missed a 56-yard field goal.

change of possession

The Seahawks quickly went three-and-out, unable to get anything going to get into field-goal range.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: Jacobs burst through the middle of the defense untouched for a 86-yard game-winning touchdown.

FINAL: Raiders 40, Seahawks 34

Said Seattle coach Pete Carroll: “Josh was really terrific today. He had a great game and we didn’t tackle as well as we needed to and we didn’t scheme as well as we needed to.''

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.