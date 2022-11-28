ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska’s new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach on Monday....
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy