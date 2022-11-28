ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Duplex to Replace Old Home Owned by Longtime Sea Isle Family

Since 1945, a classic Cape Cod-style house has occupied the corner of 53rd Street and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. The name of the well-known family that has owned the white house for decades is written in black letters on the garage. “The Guarini’s,” it says. The...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City-Longport Bridge’s Fishing Pier to Get Makeover

Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Christmas Parade Returns Friday Night

Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade travels down Asbury Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Lights, garland, wreaths and bows adorn “The Avenue” for the season, and the parade will bring a variety of bands, floats and other entries to add a little warmth to the winter.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County announces holiday event schedule

Over two decades of tradition continue at Rockwood’s Holiday Open House this weekend. Rockwood Park and Museum hosts its 22nd annual Holiday Open House December 2nd and 3rd from 5 to 9 each evening. Families can enjoy festive lights in the gardens, free photos with Santa, mini train rides, and local music and dance performances in the Carriage House and Museum.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
seaislenews.com

Shore Medical Center Honors Ocean City Couple For Philanthropy

On Nov. 29, Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, according to a news release. In April 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monihans launched a lawn sign campaign to help raise funds for Shore Medical Center, showing support for healthcare workers at their nonprofit community hospital.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread

I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Icona Resorts has a $6.5 million agreement to buy a former bank building in downtown Ocean City

The site of a former bank building on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City will become the next location for an Icona boutique hotel. The Press of Atlantic City reports that developer Eustace Mita plans to build an Icona resort after acquiring the property in Ocean City for $6.5 million and a plan to remake it as the chain’s latest. Currently, hotels are not permitted uses in downtown Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Shore Medical Center recognizes Ocean City couple

SOMERS POINT – Chris and Andrea Monihan of Ocean City received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, Tuesday, Nov. 29. The award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator or community member who has gone above and beyond to support Shore’s surgical programs.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
phl17.com

South Jersey sandwich shop mindfully sources ingredients to reduce carbon footprint one ‘crumb’ at a time

Do you ever find yourself wanting a natural, light, and clean lunch? Well you need to run – not walk— to one of Crumb’s locations. They are located in Haddonfield, Bordentown, and Medford, New Jersey. Crumb is a café that puts energy mindfulness at the forefront. “We try to minimize as much of our carbon footprint as possible,” Crumb co-owner and chef Walter Gouldsbury says.
MEDFORD, NJ

