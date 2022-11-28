ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished

Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate

Sophomore linebacker Daniel Heimuli has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Washington football team, making him the second player to face this kind of disciplinary action during the Kalen DeBoer Husky coaching regime. Earlier in the season, Kuao Peihopa, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was dropped from the team...
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff

The Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been historically bad. We’re not even one season in and the move by the Broncos to mortgage their entire future on Wilson is being compared to the Vikings decision to trade for political vampire enthusiast Hershel Walker in 1993, which up to this point was the worst trade in NFL history.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy