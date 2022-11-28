Read full article on original website
Seattle is The Best City for Singles
The richest person in Medina, Washington
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, Washington
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This Location
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The UW quarterback has never appeared in the postseason yet in his five college seasons.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
The Husky coach remains hopeful that he might get his quarterback back in 2023.
KING-5
'Smart franchises make smart decisions': Paul Silvi on Seahawks' release of Bobby Wagner
SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field Sunday in Los Angeles, they'll be facing a former, long-time teammate for the first time since they parted ways in the off-season - much like they did in the season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This time around,...
Bills Placing Von Miller on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
He will be sidelined for at least four weeks as he recovers.
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished
Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate
Sophomore linebacker Daniel Heimuli has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Washington football team, making him the second player to face this kind of disciplinary action during the Kalen DeBoer Husky coaching regime. Earlier in the season, Kuao Peihopa, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was dropped from the team...
Seattle will root hard for USC and Lincoln Riley in Pac-12 Championship Game
Seattle and Los Angeles are two Western cities whose sports teams have regularly clashed over the years. The Sonics played the Lakers in multiple NBA Western Conference finals series in the 1980s. The Seahawks played the Los Angeles Raiders in the 1983 AFC Championship Game. The Raiders won and went to Super Bowl XVIII.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff
The Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been historically bad. We’re not even one season in and the move by the Broncos to mortgage their entire future on Wilson is being compared to the Vikings decision to trade for political vampire enthusiast Hershel Walker in 1993, which up to this point was the worst trade in NFL history.
