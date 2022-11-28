Read full article on original website
Jingle bell rock out at these 4 concerts this weekend
Three musicians from central New York join forces under the name King Squiddy and the Sethlapods at the Lost Horizon this weekend. Seth Panebianco, the band's bassist and vocalist, formed the group alongside guitarist Chris Watson and drummer Evan Gray. The show is open to attendees 16 years old and older.
SU drama students bring ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Syracuse Stage for holiday season
Melissa Rain Anderson has directed four stage productions of Disney's The Little Mermaid, so this time she wanted to do something different. "(In) every production, we have built upon new themes and new artistic...
Advocates aim to reinvent area around Shoppingtown Mall into sustainable space
Dennis Payne remembers long lines in every store during Christmas time at the Shoppingtown Mall. But as the years went on, Payne, chair of the DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission, watched the local hotspot...
3-day Art Market offers students opportunity to sell original work
Unconventional jewelry and humorous tote bags filled the Shaffer Art Building, along with an extensive display of colorful bowls, animal-faced cups and dynamic prints. But for Janice Sheridan, a graduate pottery student, the most important part of the Art Market was the students.
Check out these 10 events in the Syracuse area this week
Stop by the Shaffer Art Building to browse through the Art Market, which will feature student-made ceramics, prints, jewelry and more. Hosted by The Shaped Clay Society and Command Print, the sale will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project
In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they're inclusive.
Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses
I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.
Support The Daily Orange on Giving Tuesday
The Daily Orange has always been a learning institution for students and a tool for the community. The student staff represents the heart of The D.O., providing essential journalism to Syracuse University and the city that surrounds it. As the year comes to a close and we take stock of...
SU alumna Shanti Das advocates for mental health through non-profit
Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicidal thoughts. On the surface, Shanti Das was the portrait of success. She had a six-figure job, drove an expensive car and worked with top-notch hip-hop and R&B artists like Usher and Outkast. She held numerous leadership positions at the prestigious recording labels Capitol Records, LaFace Records, Sony Music and more. But Das stepped away from music when her mental health deteriorated, and she knew something needed to change.
Student organizations struggle to manage fiscal obstacles with new tier system
Senior Simone Bellot has yet to see a student organization experience a large increase in access to funding in her four years at Syracuse University. Four "funding tiers" dictate how much money the over 300...
12 years of BROCKHAMPTON, from “ALL-AMERICAN TRASH” to “TM”
Formed in 2010 by Corpus Christi native Kevin Abstract, the "best boy band since One Direction" has swept the music scene with unique styles and genres intertwined in their music, showcasing the interesting focal points the group had to offer. But after almost a decade, the 13-man band has come to an end.
Climate activists celebrate Hochul-backed crypto mining moratorium
Eric Weltman said Gov. Kathy Hochul's recently signed cryptocurrency mining moratorium is a victory for New York state's communities and climate. "It was a coalition pitted against wealthy financial interests, the fossil fuel...
Beat writers split on outcome between Syracuse and Notre Dame
Syracuse's losing streak hit three in a 29-point blowout loss at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night. The Orange struggled shooting for all 40 minutes, recording their fewest amount of points since a November 2019 loss against Virginia. No SU player reached double-digit points, with Joe Girard III held scoreless for the second time in his career, and Judah Mintz going 3-of-16 from the field.
Georgia Woolley’s strong shooting, ball-handling makes her key offensive piece
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Georgia Woolley scored 24 points in a Queensland State League game matched up against Stephanie Reid. Reid had just finished her collegiate career under Felisha Legette-Jack at Buffalo, and knew the Bulls could use a player like Woolley. Reid called her former coach after the game, telling her to heavily recruit Woolley.
What to know about Syracuse’s Elite 8 opponent Vermont
Giona Leibold's 83rd-minute goal against Cornell gave Syracuse a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 — the year the Orange advanced to the Final Four. Both two tournament wins this year have been one-goal matches with clutch goals at the end of regulation or in overtime.
2 Syracuse players earn weekly CHA honors
After back-to-back wins against Post over the weekend, two Syracuse players earned College Hockey America honors. Junior forward Sarah Thompson won CHA Forward of the Week for the second time, while freshman Maya D'Arcy won Defenseman of the Week. Both were key contributors in Syracuse's wins, outscoring Post 16-1 over the two-game stretch.
In midst of increased mass shootings nationwide, SPD, SU remain vigilant
Since 1966, there have been nine mass shootings on college campuses, with six taking place in the last 15 years. Since the start of the 21st century, shootings on college campuses have risen...
Lack of secondary scoring hurts Syracuse in thrashing against No. 16 Illinois
It was a three-minute, 36-second stretch midway through the second half that sealed Syracuse's fate Tuesday night at No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini, already up 11 with eight minutes left, hit a...
‘We got a lesson’: Mintz, Girard combine for 3-of-19 shooting in 73-44 loss to No. 16 Illinois
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It didn’t matter that No. 16 Illinois came out flat, unable to score for the first two and a half minutes. Head coach Jim Boeheim called them one of the best offensive teams Syracuse is going to play. SU could play defense for only so long, even if Illinois finished the game shooting 35.8% from the field and 11-for-39 on 3-pointers.
SA presents bill aiming to increase student voter engagement
Syracuse University's Student Association is considering a new initiative that motivates students to register to vote. President David Bruen and Board of Elections Chair Otto Sutton presented a new initiative, which would place a...
