Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
LeGend Taliferro’s accused killer to plead guilty Friday
Ryson Ellis, who allegedly shot and killed LeGend Taliferro in June 2020 as he slept in his father’s apartment, will plead guilty Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Father grieving death of 4-year-old son following apparent accidental shooting in KCK
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 28 minutes...
Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One man is dead following a Kansas officer-involved shooting. Just before 7a.m. Thursday, a police officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by one suspect in the east alley of the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka, according to a media release.
2 arrested after man shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Gladstone woman sentenced for arson-for-hire attempt
A Gladstone woman was sentenced in federal court this month for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by...
‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of Russian roulette
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 2 hours...
Homicide detectives called to investigate death at Armour and Broadway
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
Kansas City police search for missing teens believed to be together
Kansas City police are searching for two missing Northland teens, Jack Goldman and Kirsten Wayne, who are believed to be together.
2 in custody after man is fatally shot in KCK on Tuesday afternoon
Kansas City man sentenced for meth trafficking in Independence
The Department of Justice reports Scott D. Walker, 52, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.
Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
Man shot, killed at KCK apartment complex; 2 suspects in custody
Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
KCPD identifies victim in overnight homicide at liquor store
