Colin Cowherd believes Alabama should get in over Ohio State after Buckeyes get ‘physically dominated’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Alabama being No. 6 in CFP rankings
Alabama football came in at No. 6in the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and Alabama fans took to social media to react.
tdalabamamag.com
Breaking: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for 2024 season
College football fans are rejoicing now with breaking news from the Associated Press. According to the publication, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season. The Rose Bowl agreed to terms for 2024 and 2025, allowing the expansion to happen. Many conversations about expanding...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football’s playoff chances after Iron Bowl win
The ESPN Allstate College Football Playoff predictor looks interesting after Alabama landed at No. 6 in the playoff rankings Tuesday. Alabama currently has a 14 percent chance to make the playoff, according to ESPN, which is a slight improvement over their 12 percent chance last week. Georgia and Michigan have a 99 percent chance, followed by TCU with a 92 percent chance.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to all players in the transfer portal from November
Coaching staff changes may be coming soon for Alabama football, but the exodus of players is happening. Six athletes entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal in November. One removed his name — Khyree Jackson — but he will re-enter next Monday. The Crimson Tide mostly had...
tdalabamamag.com
Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?
Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
tdalabamamag.com
Weak non-conference schedule may doom Alabama’s playoff chances
Following a rivalry weekend full of upsets, the media and fanbase have revived conversations surrounding Alabama’s playoff chances ahead of Tuesday’s rankings. The central argument for the Crimson Tide acquiring the fifth spot ahead of Ohio State is the narrow fashion in which it has lost against two top 15 teams in Tennessee and LSU which were by a combined four points while on the road.
tdalabamamag.com
Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team
Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson withdraws name from transfer portal, but won’t return to Tide
One of Alabama’s six names in the transfer portal from November has provided clarity about his decision. Khyree Jackson, a former junior college transfer, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He wanted to go into his senior season as not a graduate transfer. Jackson announced Thursday...
tdalabamamag.com
Sources: Alabama OL Tanner Bowles to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama will likely be down another offensive lineman to the transfer portal. Sources have informed Touchdown Alabama’s Stephen M. Smith that redshirt junior offensive lineman Tanner Bowles is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bowles, who arrived in the class of 2019, appeared in 11 of 12 games...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR Christian Leary enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on social media on Wednesday. Leary appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this season with the bulk of his role coming on special teams. He recorded one reception for six yards in the team’s season opener against Utah State in his 2022 campaign.
wvtm13.com
Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced
The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start
This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR Traeshon Holden announces he will enter the transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Holden shared the news with a post to social media thanking the Crimson Tide. A junior, Holden arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2020 as one of its top wide receiver prospects. After serving in a reserve...
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama
Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama Monday. Hamilton is a four-star wide receiver out of Buccholz High School in Florida. He is the Crimson Tide’s 24th commit in the 2024 recruiting class. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP...
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach
Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Comments / 0