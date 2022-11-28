ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd believes Alabama should get in over Ohio State after Buckeyes get ‘physically dominated’

By TouchdownAlabama.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tdalabamamag.com

Breaking: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for 2024 season

College football fans are rejoicing now with breaking news from the Associated Press. According to the publication, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season. The Rose Bowl agreed to terms for 2024 and 2025, allowing the expansion to happen. Many conversations about expanding...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

ESPN updates Alabama football’s playoff chances after Iron Bowl win

The ESPN Allstate College Football Playoff predictor looks interesting after Alabama landed at No. 6 in the playoff rankings Tuesday. Alabama currently has a 14 percent chance to make the playoff, according to ESPN, which is a slight improvement over their 12 percent chance last week. Georgia and Michigan have a 99 percent chance, followed by TCU with a 92 percent chance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?

Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Weak non-conference schedule may doom Alabama’s playoff chances

Following a rivalry weekend full of upsets, the media and fanbase have revived conversations surrounding Alabama’s playoff chances ahead of Tuesday’s rankings. The central argument for the Crimson Tide acquiring the fifth spot ahead of Ohio State is the narrow fashion in which it has lost against two top 15 teams in Tennessee and LSU which were by a combined four points while on the road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team

Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Sources: Alabama OL Tanner Bowles to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama will likely be down another offensive lineman to the transfer portal. Sources have informed Touchdown Alabama’s Stephen M. Smith that redshirt junior offensive lineman Tanner Bowles is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bowles, who arrived in the class of 2019, appeared in 11 of 12 games...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Christian Leary enters the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on social media on Wednesday. Leary appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this season with the bulk of his role coming on special teams. He recorded one reception for six yards in the team’s season opener against Utah State in his 2022 campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced

The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start

This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden announces he will enter the transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Holden shared the news with a post to social media thanking the Crimson Tide. A junior, Holden arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2020 as one of its top wide receiver prospects. After serving in a reserve...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama

Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama Monday. Hamilton is a four-star wide receiver out of Buccholz High School in Florida. He is the Crimson Tide’s 24th commit in the 2024 recruiting class. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

