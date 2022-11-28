Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning. Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
NebraskaTV
Minnesota man facing multiple charges after attempting to kidnap woman in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A Minnesota man faces multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Dawson County last week. Jorge Martinez-Medrano, 30, is charged in Dawson County Court with attempted kidnapping, child abuse, terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a peace officer.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
Texas authorities hunt for 'well-dressed' bank robber who they say walked away with $5,000
Texas police are searching for a well-dressed bank robber who targeted a Bank of America the day before Thanksgiving.
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
Two men drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri but the most dangerous lake in the United States.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri to go forward with Missouri Murderer’s death sentence
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson today confirmed that the state will carry out the death sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on November 29. “Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Governor Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism.
Minnesota crews rescue around 200 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake
Minnesota authorities were in the process of rescuing more than 100 people from a large ice chunk that broke free in a lake.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
KYTV
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
Snowstorm causes spinouts across Minnesota, road conditions a factor in fatal WI crash
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tuesday's snowstorm and dicey road conditions are being blamed for a fatal crash in western Wisconsin, other crashes around the region and several vehicle spinouts in the Twin Cities metro area. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, 139 vehicle crashes were reported...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during late youth portion of the season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Nov. 25-27. Of the 2,881 deer harvested, 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does. Within the Green...
KYTV
University of Missouri Extension office breaks ground on new livestock facility in Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Construction begins on a new facility focused on agricultural research in Mount Vernon. Leaders with the University of Missouri Extension broke ground on what will soon be a livestock handling site. The MU Extension and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture will fund the $400,000 project.
