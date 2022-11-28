ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYTV

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks

A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning. Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Washington Missourian

Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again

This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri to go forward with Missouri Murderer’s death sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson today confirmed that the state will carry out the death sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on November 29. “Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Governor Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
HARRISON, AR

