Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at ​​1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO