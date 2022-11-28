LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will completely clear Kentucky by later today and we’ll feel every minute of it. On the other side of this cold front, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for afternoon readings for both Wednesday & Thursday. This puts us back below average for this part of November/December. We should be tracking highs in the upper 40s to around 50 but we won’t be doing that for at least two days.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO