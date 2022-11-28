Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NCAA women's volleyball tournament has plenty of WPIAL connections
Taylor Cigna has been here before. Sophia Spiridonakos thought this day never would come. Cigna (Oakland Catholic) and Spiridonakos (Ambridge) will be leading their teams into the NCAA volleyball tournament this weekend, and they will be among a number of western Pennsylvania connections to the tourney. Cigna, a junior libero...
Pitt Flips Five-Star Preferred Walk-on PK Sam Carpenter
The Pitt Panthers flipped a five-star kicker from Massachusetts.
WKYT 27
Kentucky outlasts Bellarmine 60-41
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky started slowly in its first-ever meeting with Bellarmine. The in-state schools were tied at 21-21 at the half. The Wildcats found some offensive rhythm in the second half, outscoring the Knights 39-20 on the way to a 60-41 win. A trio of Wildcats scored in...
WKYT 27
Ty Bryant named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos will play for the school’s first football state title on Saturday. It’s familiar territory for a team that has played in the final game two of the past four seasons. “We’ve been there twice, and we’ve lost twice,” said senior Ty...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 Kicker Samuel Carpenter Commits to Pitt as Preferred Walk-On
While Ben Sauls has locked himself in as Pitt’s starting kicker for the foreseeable future, it’s important to have options. And Pitt has added another option. Samuel Carpenter, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound kicker from Foxborough High School in Foxboro, Massachusetts, has committed to Pitt’s class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on.
Duquesne transfer WR Abdul Janneh is gaining major FBS interest
Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21 after a strong redshirt sophomore season for Duquesne. Asked what the last week and change has been like for him since he entered, Janneh described it as “Christmas.” The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver hails from Hanover, Pennsylvania, a town of 8,744 people. So, despite clearing the 1,000-yard mark as a senior and earning all-state honors, Janneh didn’t get a lot of recruiting interest coming out of high school. Duquesne was his only Division I offer.
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
WKYT 27
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus meet another “real” city, nearby, smaller, but….: Pittsburgh
In this essay, I continue my comparative analysis of Columbus, Ohio, among other North American “we’re a big city now” cities (in the words of one City Councilor). My detailed focus began with “Columbus, meet a ‘real’ city: Toronto,” Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Oct. 1, 2022.
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends fans: the team’s new owners want your feedback
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new owners of the Lexington Legends want to hear from fans in three public feedback sessions this month. Nathan and Keri Lyons bought the team in October. According to a press release, the owners want fans to weigh in on ways to improve the team,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
WKYT 27
UK, Scangarello parting ways after one season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football is parting ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, according to a University of Kentucky spokesperson. Kentucky’s offense struggled at times during the regular season, compared to last year. The Wildcats (7-5) are averaging 22 points per game, which is 105th best in the country. UK’s offensive line has allowed 42 sacks on the season, an average of 3.5 per game. Only six teams nationally have allowed more.
WKYT 27
Kentucky shop with Cocaine Bear merch anticipating release of inspired movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a story that is stranger than fiction, but has been the inspiration behind a horror film set to be released in early 2023. The story of Cocaine Bear is that of a black bear found dead in Georgia in 1985 after ingesting 40 kilos of cocaine.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. laid to rest
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky Governor and well-known businessman was laid to rest on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a private service for John Y. Brown jr. was held at the state capital. The service took place at 2:00 p.m. and was broadcasted statewide on KET. John Y. Brown, Jr....
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of colder days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will completely clear Kentucky by later today and we’ll feel every minute of it. On the other side of this cold front, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for afternoon readings for both Wednesday & Thursday. This puts us back below average for this part of November/December. We should be tracking highs in the upper 40s to around 50 but we won’t be doing that for at least two days.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.
Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
