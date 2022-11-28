By Gav Duthie: Last week I read two articles back to back where I managed to get excited one minute then confused the next. The first read that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had agreed terms to fight, the next said Davis 27-0 (25) was fighting Hector Luis Garcia 16-0 (10) in January. As far as tune ups go this is a whopper. Hector Garcia has already upset the applecart as a tune up opponent in defeating Chris Colbert but nobody seems to have learned their lesson.

2 DAYS AGO