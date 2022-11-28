Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
BoxingNews24.com
When Tune up fights go wrong & Tank Davis vs Hector Garcia
By Gav Duthie: Last week I read two articles back to back where I managed to get excited one minute then confused the next. The first read that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had agreed terms to fight, the next said Davis 27-0 (25) was fighting Hector Luis Garcia 16-0 (10) in January. As far as tune ups go this is a whopper. Hector Garcia has already upset the applecart as a tune up opponent in defeating Chris Colbert but nobody seems to have learned their lesson.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
MMAmania.com
Terrell Owens pops, drops salty CVS customer in unofficial celebrity boxing audition (Video)
Take two of these (hands) and call me in the morning. NFL great Terrell Owens and his unnamed opponent were already fired up after shopping at CVS in Inglewood, Calif., partly because of the pharmacy chain’s blatant markups, but mostly because of the 17 trees that had to be sacrificed for their six-foot receipts.
worldboxingnews.net
The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever
The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
Boxing Scene
Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, December 17
Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raul “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Photos: Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora - Face To Face at Final Presser
The Tyson Fury Roadshow returned to London this week, and the undefeated WBC/Lineal heavyweight world champion arrived at Thursday's press conference in a flashy suit, and proceeded to entertain the masses in typical "Gypsy King" fashion. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will defend his crown this Saturday (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET/10...
From Football to Street Brawl: Terrell Owens Knocks Man to the Ground Outside Inglewood CVS
Many years removed from playing football in the NFL, Terrell Owens still has got the brawn, as evidenced in a video where he engaged in fisticuffs with someone in Inglewood, California. The former NFL player was seen in a video posted on the TMZ Sports website making light work of...
Boxing Scene
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
UFC, LaLiga North America team up in cross-promotional deal
The UFC and LaLiga North America announced a partnership on Thursday to cross-promote each other's brands.
Boxing Scene
'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBC Flyweight Title Fight Eyed For March 2023
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez can enjoy a modest holiday celebration ahead of eyeing a second divisional title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached between the respective camps of San Antonio’s Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez for their ordered WBO flyweight title fight. Eddie Hearn—whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Rodriguez along with Teiken Promotions—revealed a targeted time frame of March for the bout, with the proposed deal allowing all parties to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Kiko Martinez, Agit Kabayel, Milan Prat, More
Spanish veteran Kiko Martinez (44-11-2) has relinquished the EBU featherweight title. According to Espabox his next fight could be against WBA 'regular' champ Leigh Wood (26-2) on January 28 in the UK but this is to be confirmed. As for the EBU title it will now be contested by Italians...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act
Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Think Fury Was A Better Fighter When I Last Boxed Him; I’m Better Now
Tyson Fury has dethroned Wladimir Klitschko and defeated Deontay Wilder twice since the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury also has held every heavyweight title at one time or another since he stopped Chisora after the 10th round of their rematch in November 2014. Those accomplishments have enabled the brash Brit to become one of boxing’s biggest attractions since his second fight against Chisora eight years ago.
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight
Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson: Josh Kelly Lacks Heart, He's in For a Tough Night!
Troy Williamson says he will not need power to beat Josh Kelly in their British title fight on Friday and believes he is well capable of outboxing the former Olympian. Williamson puts his British super-welterweight title on the line for the second time against the highly touted Kelly in Newcastle on Friday, a fight that will be live on Channel 5. The pair know each other well having been both members of the GB squad in Sheffield, where Kelly was one of the stars.
Boxing Scene
Denys Berinchyk Eager To Topple Yvan Mendy on Fury-Chisora Card
A few days go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Comments / 0