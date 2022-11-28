Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
LIST: Christmas events in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday just around the corner, there are plenty of events for the whole family to attend and have a holly jolly time. Here’s a look of December holiday events in the Wiregrass. Thursday, December 1. The Enterprise Christmas Parade will start...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A one-of-a-kind American manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of calling Dothan home. Dunbarton Corporation moved to Southeast Alabama from Detroit in 1972 due to climate and transportation advantages. They’re known for manufacturing metal doors and door frames. Dunbarton says over the years, they’ve put a...
wtvy.com
Beacon of Hope hosts Sensory Santa events
Tomorrow's showers prompted the City of Enterprise to postpone its Christmas parade. It was originally scheduled for tomorrow ... But now it will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on north main street at the southeast cardiology and grocery outlet. Giving Tuesday is...
wtvy.com
Dothan Leisure Services to host Holiday Drop & Shop
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure services is offering an opportunity for parents to holiday shop without having to ruin any Christmas day surprises. It’s called the Holiday Drop and Shop and it takes place right here in Dothan at Westgate Park. The one-day camp will take place December 3rd starting at 12pm and lasting until 5pm.
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined News 4′s Live at Lunch for another edition of Pet of the Week. This week, we were joined by Caitlyn, a 3 month old domestic chair cali/tabby kitten. Caitlyn is a bit shy, but once she gets...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass United Way increases donation push for “Giving Tuesday”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Across the nation and in the Wiregrass, people gave back to their communities through “Giving Tuesday”. CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill was taught to give from a young age. He said, “For me, I grew up in a middle class family the youngest of 7, and even though we didn’t have a lot I saw my parents giving, and it wasn’t, they never sat us down and talked to us about giving, it was by example.”
wtvy.com
New Brockton High School sees success with new choral and fine arts program
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton High School is celebrating the success of their new choral and fine arts program. Coffee County school leaders are pleased with student participation, with around 50 taking part in the choir. They hope to see it grow bigger and better in the years...
wtvy.com
Countdown to Christmas
Dothan Leisure Services is introducing a one-day camp named Holiday Drop & Shop. Holiday Drop & Shop will take place on December 3rd from 12 to 5 p.m., is a total of $20, and will be held at Westgate Park.
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Wiregrass authorities say a “new scam” is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in “walk-in clinics” in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at...
wtvy.com
November storm damage in the Wiregrass
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well. Check out some of the rides that will be at the National Peanut Festival this year. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
wtvy.com
Dothan Prep hosts first “Wellness Wednesday” for students and parents
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Prep is part of a new initiative, and it’s giving more opportunities to focus on mental health at school. The school held their first “Wellness Wednesday.”. Information regarding bullying, conflict resolution, and building coping skills were shared with several parents who attended. The...
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
wtvy.com
LIST: 24 days of holiday reads
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gather round the Christmas tree, light the menorah, and burn that Yule log, it’s officially holiday season. Whether you are a bookworm looking to curl up by the fire with a wintery rom-com, or a family ready to start a new reading tradition, books can be a great way to get into the holiday spirit.
wdhn.com
Christmas Concert coming to Samson featuring Shane Owens
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Get ready to get into the Christmas spirit as local musical artists are planning Christmas concerts. On December 17th, Shane Owens will be headlining a Christmas concert at the Samson Municipal Complex. It is slated to begin at 6:30 with Crews Wright and Kiera Howell...
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. moving...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
Comments / 0