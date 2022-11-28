In our second day in Lexington, Ky., we visit two of the world’s most famous thoroughbred racing establishments. As we noted last week, in the first half of the 19th century, Henry Clay raised champion thoroughbred horses on his Ashland estate outside Lexington. Lexington recognizes horse racing’s debt to Clay in the Ashland Stakes, run annually at the Keeneland racecourse, opened in 1936 by Jack Keene, son of a wealthy thoroughbred owner. Each year since, Keeneland has hosted some of the nation’s most memorable races and has become one of the U.S.’s most recognizable racing venues. Keeneland hosted Queen Elizabeth in 1984, and most of the scenes of the movie “Seabiscuit” were filmed there.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO