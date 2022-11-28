Read full article on original website
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets
There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
Deshaun Watson makes his return, an AFC Championship rematch, and the Dolphins try to take home a victory in the Bay Area: NFL Games of the Week - Week 13
Hope we've all recovered from our Thanksgiving food comas, because it's back to the world of the NFL being relatively normal... for now. What last week's games solidified was the separation of the class of playoff contenders and the playoff pretenders. The Patriots fell thanks to some questionable refereeing against...
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up
Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his injured right shoulder and will not play the rest of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. Collins is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned Saturday after missing the two previous games because of a separated shoulder and had two catches, including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson’s longest completion of the season.
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice on Thursday
After missing practice with an illness on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was back at practice Thursday.
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.
Police identify suspect in Browns' playing field vandalism
Cleveland police have released the name of the man they believe damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium by driving a vehicle on it a few days before the Browns hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
College Football Bowl Projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
Selection Sunday is almost upon us, and despite all the attention being paid toward the College Football Playoff this weekend, there are a full 82 teams that will have their postseason destination laid out by the time heads hit pillows on Dec. 4. There are two big dominoes to keep...
Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
Michael Vick believes Aaron Rodgers decline is due to not having Davante Adams | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Michael Vick discuss Green Bay Packers QB, his decline in play and the loss of Davante Adams. Vick shares that without top tier talent, the QB job is much harder. Vick says: “I don’t think age has anything to due with the decline of play but not having Davante Adams…I think we all underestimated that connection.”
Michigan star Blake Corum reportedly to have knee surgery, is done for season
If No. 2 Michigan is going to win a national championship this season, the Wolverines will have to do it without their star running back. The NFL Network reported on Thursday that Blake Corum, who injured his knee in a victory over Illinois on Nov. 19, is expected to undergo knee surgery and is done for the season.
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out
Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular. Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start. Perhaps a late spurt to avoid coach Mike Tomlin's first losing season. The Steelers (4-7) will try to put together their first back-to-back wins of the...
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
More support, confidence has altered Tua Tagovailoa's career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s career-altering turnaround can be traced in part to a confidence-inducing moment with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Before the season, McDaniel compiled a highlight reel of about 700 of Tagovailoa’s best plays in an attempt to boost his young quarterback’s self-assurance. That detail was first reported on the CBS broadcast of Miami’s 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday.
