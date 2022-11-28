ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets

There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners

Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
Deshaun Watson makes his return, an AFC Championship rematch, and the Dolphins try to take home a victory in the Bay Area: NFL Games of the Week - Week 13

Hope we've all recovered from our Thanksgiving food comas, because it's back to the world of the NFL being relatively normal... for now. What last week's games solidified was the separation of the class of playoff contenders and the playoff pretenders. The Patriots fell thanks to some questionable refereeing against...
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up

Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his injured right shoulder and will not play the rest of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. Collins is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned Saturday after missing the two previous games because of a separated shoulder and had two catches, including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson’s longest completion of the season.
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.
Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly...
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out

Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular. Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start. Perhaps a late spurt to avoid coach Mike Tomlin's first losing season. The Steelers (4-7) will try to put together their first back-to-back wins of the...
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
More support, confidence has altered Tua Tagovailoa's career

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s career-altering turnaround can be traced in part to a confidence-inducing moment with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Before the season, McDaniel compiled a highlight reel of about 700 of Tagovailoa’s best plays in an attempt to boost his young quarterback’s self-assurance. That detail was first reported on the CBS broadcast of Miami’s 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday.

