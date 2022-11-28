PALM COAST, Fla. – Residents of The Crossings, a subdivision of Grand Haven in Palm Coast, are being targeted by wild hogs. “There’s all craters and (the hogs) unearthed my lighting wires,” said Bart Kaplan, showing the aftermath of what wild hogs did to the front yard and foundation of the home he shares with his wife, Diana.

