Local family puts up massive Christmas light display
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.
Nine-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Junior both have autism. They really love Christmas lights.
Six years ago, their mom, Christina Campbell, began setting up a display for the boys, and others, to enjoy.
They put up the lights just after Halloween and add more lights each year.
Campbell said she keeps the lights on 24/7 until Christmas so the lights can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season.
“It’s just, I love doing it, you know my family loves doing it and I’ll continue to do it just so everybody can enjoy it. It just, it brings a lot of joy to me and my children,” Campbell said.
Her son Jacob said his favorite lights are blue — and Junior loves the red.
