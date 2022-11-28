ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Local family puts up massive Christmas light display

By Anna Marsick
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mO3S2_0jPQvSNk00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.

Nine-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Junior both have autism. They really love Christmas lights.

Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure

Six years ago, their mom, Christina Campbell, began setting up a display for the boys, and others, to enjoy.

They put up the lights just after Halloween and add more lights each year.

Campbell said she keeps the lights on 24/7 until Christmas so the lights can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season.

“It’s just, I love doing it, you know my family loves doing it and I’ll continue to do it just so everybody can enjoy it. It just, it brings a lot of joy to me and my children,” Campbell said.

Her son Jacob said his favorite lights are blue — and Junior loves the red.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Local church hosts food giveaway amid crippling inflation

With a big update expected Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the inflation fight continues. It's put a strain on millions of people across the country and here in the Valley. That's why Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church in Youngstown gave away 150 bags of food to feed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Electrical fire erupts outside Fireplace restaurant

Firefighters from several area departments were dispatched to the Fireplace restaurant in Poland Wednesday morning. A call came in just after 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported near the kitchen of the business. When firefighters arrived they determined that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown church hosting food giveaway

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy