FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
FanSided

Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
The Associated Press

NFL launches challenge to predict, prevent player injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is searching for a technology-driven game plan to help predict — and prevent — player injuries on the field. The league announced Thursday it is partnering with Amazon Web Service on the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a contest in which designers will use machine learning and computer vision to find new ways to measure and analyze the timing, duration and frequency of player contact during NFL games. The NFL said in a release the data collected would improve the league’s ability to better anticipate injuries and help prevent them — and potentially lead to tweaks to rules — based on the information gathered. “Quantifying the risk of injury that players face in every possible in-game scenario is a crucial step in understanding how we can reduce that risk, and ultimately prevent injuries” said Jennifer Langton, the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Health and Safety Innovation. “By engaging entrants with a wide range of expertise, this challenge will help us understand which game situations have elevated amounts of contact. This can inform rules changes to improve the game.”
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reveals hilarious draft-day details on Travis Kelce’s podcst

Patrick Mahomes joined Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, to talk about several subjects including some hilarious draft-day details. For the last several years, the majority of credit for drafting Patrick Mahomes, who is now arguably the best player in the National Football League, has gone to the men who were leaders of the Kansas City Chiefs front office in the year he was drafted. Both John Dorsey and Brett Veach held the general manager title that year and both men were responsible in part for the genius that went after Mahomes with a franchise-defining trade back in that 2017 NFL Draft.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Odell Beckham, Jr can be what Deion Sanders was in 1995

As the Dallas Cowboys approach the softest part of their schedule, the news gets even better with the expectation of All Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, and wide receiver, James Washington, rejoining the team after suffering significant injuries in the preseason. Those two will be a welcoming addition to improve the Cowboys offensive line and wide receivers’ corps.
