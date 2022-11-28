Read full article on original website
The 18 best Cyber Monday Dell deals still available on laptops and PCs
Dell's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have been off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals.
The 21 best Cyber Monday monitor deals
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused, at-home worker who needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming or media consumption.
16 best Cyber Monday storage deals still available: Top SSD, flash drive, HDD sales
Cyber Monday has been and gone, but there are still significant savings available if you look in the right places. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech...
Want an Apple Pencil? Second-gen model is $40 still off for Cyber Monday
The biggest online shopping day of the year is finally here: Cyber Monday. Even as today comes to a close, you'll still be able to find online discounts and free shipping perks across various retailers on the biggest tech products. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is still the time to shop.
Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first
I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Cyber Monday
It wouldn't be the holiday season without Nintendo's gaming consoles starting to go out of stock everywhere. I can hear the bells jingling, right behind the "dooting" sounds of everyone and their mothers checking out with a Nintendo Switch Lite. If you missed Black Friday 2022 and have the console...
Want a robot vacuum for less than $100? Anker's Eufy is 67% off at Walmart
The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and it helps that Black Friday deals are still going strong. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $202, so you only pay $98.
HP's Cyber week sale: cheap monitors, Chromebooks on sale
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended but this week, some US retailers are still promoting deals and discounts on a broad range of tech, gadgets, and gifts. One vendor taking this approach is HP. The PC giant has launched HP Cyber Week, a week-long sales event in the aftermath of Black Friday that includes substantial discounts on PCs, laptops, monitors, and more.
Kindle Scribe tips: 9 ways to get the most out of Amazon’s digital notebook
Amazon's newest Kindle is unlike any Kindle before it. First of all, its 10.2-inch e-ink display is giant. Second, it now comes with a pen that you can use on the Scribe's display to take notes, draw or highlight text. Amazon currently sells two different versions of the Scribe, one...
Cyber Monday deal: $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Need a new Android smartphone? Need something with a big screen, powerful processor, superb cameras, and a battery that lasts all day?. Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Launched in January 2022, this is still a very capable smartphone, but a Cyber Monday deal sees the...
This $8 iPhone webcam mount deal from Cyber Monday is still available
When Apple first announced Continuity Camera back in June -- a MacOS Ventura feature that leverages your iPhone's rear cameras as the webcam -- it was safe to say that many eyebrows raised. After years of video calls and virtual collaboration, who knew that the phones in our pockets were the key to professional-looking, front-facing video?
These file types are the ones most commonly used by hackers to hide their malware
ZIP and RAR files have overtaken Office documents as the file most commonly used by cyber criminals to deliver malware, according to an analysis of real-world cyber attacks and data collected from millions of PCs. The research, based on customer data by HP Wolf Security, found in the period between...
How to enable Energy Saver mode on Google Chrome (and why you should)
Google Chrome is known as a bit of a resource hog on pretty much every platform you run it on. In an attempt to make the browser a bit less of a drain on the batteries of portable devices, Google has rolled out a new feature called Energy Saver mode.
OpenStack cloud sees explosive growth
One bit of accepted wisdom in some cloud circles is that OpenStack, the open-source Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud, is declining. Nothing could be further from the truth. It's alive, well, and growing like crazy. According to the 2022 OpenStack User Survey, OpenStack now has over 40 million production cores. Or, in other words, it's seen 60% growth since 2021 and a 166% jump since 2020.
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria was found in some of the items.
The 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB is now $180 off on Best Buy for Cyber Monday!
With Cyber Monday quickly coming to an end, you can still snag this great deal on an 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB tablet at Best Buy! The deal is an even bigger discount than the one on Black Friday. It's a rare markdown for Apple, so you don't want to miss savings of $180 on a top-of-the-line tablet.
I saved $200 on an iPad Air for Cyber Monday, and it's not too late for you, either
It can be a common misconception thinking that buying refurbished is synonymous with buying old or unwanted. The reality is, refurbished products have gone through just as thorough, if not more so, of a verification process before going back into the box and on the shelf. Best Buy's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are the perfect way to ball on a budget. The price dropped at an all time low for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is still on.
LG's gorgeous 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is still $650 off for Cyber Monday
If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 promises better resistance to drops on concrete
Corning unveiled the latest updates to its Gorilla Glass materials line with the introduction of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This new glass is designed to better survive drops onto rough surfaces like concrete or asphalt. According to Corning, 84% of consumers across China, India, and the US name durability as...
