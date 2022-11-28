Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) have been tested as a couple ever since the first season of Yellowstone. With a recent tragedy befalling Monica at the beginning of season 5, however, whatever sense of security viewers had about what's next for the couple may have gone out the window. That, coupled with the return of the somewhat mysterious ranch hand Avery (Tanaya Beatty), could mean the pair are essentially doomed for the foreseeable future. It's just a fan theory at this time, but let's look at where we are right now -- and be advised, there will be spoilers.

