Read full article on original website
Related
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn and Kody Labeled ‘Selfish’ Parents After Fans Notice Ariella Still Uses a Pacifier
'Sister Wives' fans call out Robyn and Kody for their parenting after noticing Ariella wasn't wearing a seatbelt but did have a pacifier. Fans debate whether this is acceptable for a five-year-old or not.
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19
'Sister Wives' spoiler: Kody Brown is 'blue as can be,' holding a vigil as wife Robyn remained in the hospital for coronavirus.
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn, 21, claims Janelle has ‘left’ husband Kody in shocking video
JANELLE Brown has left her husband, Kody, according to a shocking video. In the clip, Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn, 21, claimed that Janelle has already left the Sister Wives patriarch. While answering fans questions on TikTok, Gwendolyn's friend Sarah dropped the bombshell. "Everyone thinks Janelle is going to leave your...
Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend
Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Wonder if Janelle Brown Is the ‘Real Secret Villian’ of the Brown Family
Janelle Brown is the "logical" one in he Brown family. Not all 'Sister Wives' fans are convinced of that, though.
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'
Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
‘Sister Wives’: All of Robyn Kids Still Live at Home — How Old Are Robyn’s Children?
What are Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's kids doing in 2022? Gwendlyn Brown confirms that all five of Robyn's kids are still at home. How old are they now?
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon Addresses the ‘Disparity in Income’ Between Her and Juan Dixon Amid Prenup Discussions
Making it official — almost. Robyn Dixon isn't going down without a fight when it comes to getting a prenup before she married fiancé — and former spouse — Juan Dixon. "One of my good friends sent me a referral for a family law lawyer to start talking about the prenup and what are my […]
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle
Here are four examples of times that Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have been financially abused by Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives' while gaining nothing in return.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe ‘Sobbin Robyn’ Brown Has Played the ‘Victim Card’ Since Season One
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that 'Sobbin Robyn' Brown has played the 'victim' card since season one of the TLC series.
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl
Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
‘Sister Wives’: Could ‘Favoritism’ Be the Reason Meri Brown Didn’t Leave Kody Brown and Christine Brown Did?
Meri Brown remains committed to a marriage that doesn't work. Christine Brown left the same man Meri is clinging to. Their status in the Brown family might be why.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1052M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0