Mount Horeb, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
993thex.com

Fugitive from Wisconsin arrested in Gray, Tennessee

A fugitive wanted in Wisconsin was arrested in Gray, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A report says deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 36, where a K9 alerted on the vehicle. Officers found less than six grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia. The driver was...
GRAY, TN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified

Authorities say the remains of a Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 have been identified in Montana. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that authorities believe Rogers Lee Ellis of Wisconsin Rapids was hitchhiking when he left Wisconsin and was killed by someone he was traveling with. Human remains were found in 2004 near Red Lodge — but at the time, DNA from the remains could not be matched with a relative. This year, authorities conducted a genetic genealogy investigation to help identify the remains as belonging to Ellis. Authorities say they are now launching a cold case homicide investigation to find the person or people who killed Ellis.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
fox47.com

In treatment instead of in jail. Local initiative aims to help people fighting addiction

Imagine a dinner table with an empty chair. Then think about the loved one who is not in that chair because he or she died from a drug overdose. That's the reality for tens of thousands of families in the U.S., and it's getting worse. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths grew in Wisconsin from 651 in 2019 to 1,280 last year. That's a 97-percent jump. Local police are seeing similar growth in fentanyl overdoses in Dane County. That's why a local group is giving certain people, who struggle with addiction, some alternatives for help that don't involve being treated like a criminal.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Deer harvest for 2022 gun season climbs above state's 5-year average

MADISON, Wis. — Despite a slight dip in license sales for the 2022 gun deer season, hunters statewide harvested roughly 8% more deer this year compared to Wisconsin’s five-year average. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said during a media briefing Tuesday that in addition to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE

