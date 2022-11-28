Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Inside look: Wisconsin State Patrol catches drivers speeding from the air
If you are speeding on Wisconsin freeways, it isn’t just the troopers on the ground who might be tracking your speed. They are also in the air.
wiproud.com
Who has the right of way when merging from an on-ramp? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway. So who really does have the right of way...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
993thex.com
Fugitive from Wisconsin arrested in Gray, Tennessee
A fugitive wanted in Wisconsin was arrested in Gray, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A report says deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 36, where a K9 alerted on the vehicle. Officers found less than six grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia. The driver was...
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified
Authorities say the remains of a Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 have been identified in Montana. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that authorities believe Rogers Lee Ellis of Wisconsin Rapids was hitchhiking when he left Wisconsin and was killed by someone he was traveling with. Human remains were found in 2004 near Red Lodge — but at the time, DNA from the remains could not be matched with a relative. This year, authorities conducted a genetic genealogy investigation to help identify the remains as belonging to Ellis. Authorities say they are now launching a cold case homicide investigation to find the person or people who killed Ellis.
Man Wanted in Connection With Wisconsin Dating App Incidents Arrested: Police
A man wanted by police in several counties in connection with a kidnapping and death investigation linked to the drugging and robbing of multiple women on dating apps has been arrested in Wisconsin, police announced Tuesday. Franklin police said the person was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, just...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
fox47.com
In treatment instead of in jail. Local initiative aims to help people fighting addiction
Imagine a dinner table with an empty chair. Then think about the loved one who is not in that chair because he or she died from a drug overdose. That's the reality for tens of thousands of families in the U.S., and it's getting worse. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths grew in Wisconsin from 651 in 2019 to 1,280 last year. That's a 97-percent jump. Local police are seeing similar growth in fentanyl overdoses in Dane County. That's why a local group is giving certain people, who struggle with addiction, some alternatives for help that don't involve being treated like a criminal.
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
What Time Of Day Do Most Deer-Vehicle Collisions Occur In Wisconsin?
As the Wisconsin firearm season gets underway, deer - and their movements - are top of mind for a lot of people. But non-hunters should also take this time of year to give a second thought to the deer population as well - considering that this time of year is also the prime season for deer-vehicle collisions.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
fox47.com
Deer harvest for 2022 gun season climbs above state's 5-year average
MADISON, Wis. — Despite a slight dip in license sales for the 2022 gun deer season, hunters statewide harvested roughly 8% more deer this year compared to Wisconsin’s five-year average. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said during a media briefing Tuesday that in addition to...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
nbc15.com
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
wpr.org
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
