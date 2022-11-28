Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Mueller calls her organization One Hand Helps Another because her family once needed help when her mother was diagnosed with cancer...
nbc15.com
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
fox47.com
No harmful devices found at Baraboo High School, Jack Young Middle School
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. School district officials said a telephonic bomb threat was made against the school Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. Students and staff were evacuated. Just after 12:45 p.m., police said...
fox47.com
WATCH: Madison police share update on State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are sharing an update on a State Street shooting that hospitalized one person Tuesday afternoon. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other MPD leaders were expected to speak alongside Tiffany Kenney, a representative from Downtown Madison. The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in...
fox47.com
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal conviction in Waukesha Parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing six people when he drove through a Waukesha holiday parade last year, has filed a letter notifying the court he plans to appeal his conviction. Brooks, 40, filed his notice to appeal in Waukesha County...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
nbc15.com
Madison police identify suspect in State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released the name of the 40-year-old man wanted in connection with Tuesday’s daytime shooting on State Street. During a news conference held near the scene on Wednesday, Lamar Jefferson was identified as a suspect. Chief Shon Barnes noted Jefferson has no address in Madison and has ties in Milwaukee.
Fans asked to remain in Kohl Center due to police activity outside
Fans were asked to remain inside the Kohl Center following Tuesday night's Badger men's basketball game due to police activity outside the center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
Workers near site of State Street shooting describe the frightening event: ‘Stuff like this kind of pushes people away’
MADISON, Wis. — State Street is one of Madison’s most iconic streets. Though the news of Tuesday’s shooting left some of its businesses slightly rattled by what happened, it was back to work as usual on Wednesday. “That’s not something that we really hear down here on State Street,” said Anthony Moors. He’s the manager at Michelangelo’s Coffee House on...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
fox47.com
In treatment instead of in jail. Local initiative aims to help people fighting addiction
Imagine a dinner table with an empty chair. Then think about the loved one who is not in that chair because he or she died from a drug overdose. That's the reality for tens of thousands of families in the U.S., and it's getting worse. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths grew in Wisconsin from 651 in 2019 to 1,280 last year. That's a 97-percent jump. Local police are seeing similar growth in fentanyl overdoses in Dane County. That's why a local group is giving certain people, who struggle with addiction, some alternatives for help that don't involve being treated like a criminal.
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
fox47.com
Fire at Nitty Gritty likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
MADISON, Wis. — A fire that damaged the downtown Madison Nitty Gritty earlier this month was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Madison Fire Department officials said multiple people were seen smoking near the restaurant throughout the day. A person was seen smoking in the area just after...
fox47.com
Badgers running back Braelon Allen named second team All-Big Ten
MADISON, Wis. — For the second season in a row, Braelon Allen ran his way to a second-team All-Big Ten honor. Allen rushed for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns across 11 games this season. He also snagged 11 receptions for 104 yards and recorded a passing touchdown. Allen...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
wortfm.org
Man Shot in Middle of State Street Tuesday Afternoon
It was just misting around 3:30pm this afternoon, when a man was shot in the 100 block of State Street, just off the Capitol Square. That sent nearby pedestrians streaming for safety in the nooks of nearby buildings, the mood clashing with the holiday atmosphere of lights that adorned State Street.
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
