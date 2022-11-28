ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

O’ahu is under a flash flood watch

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU – (KHON2) — Honolulu City and County Officials said the the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for O’ahu.

The watch is valid until 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Officials said that is does not mean flooding will occur although it is possible.

This flash flood watch, which is due to excessive rainfall, is for all of O’ahu.

Officials said that some low lying areas and flood prone roads may have to be closed, particularly if there are elevated runoffs or overflowing streams. This may also include possible property damage or some areas receiving significantly more flooding in the urban areas, according to officials.

NWS stated that “a surface trough will develop west of the islands, allowing deep moisture to move over the islands from the south. While rainfall may be light at first, heavier slow-moving showers are expected to develop, bringing the potential for flash flooding.”

Officials caution residents to be prepared for necessary actions needed to be taken in case of excessive flooding in your area.

NWS also stated that a flash flood watch only means that a flash flood is possible due to favorable conditions.

