Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Virginia LS Lee Dudley Enters Transfer Portal
Dudley was UVA's starting long snapper on field goals and PATs in the 2019 season
13newsnow.com
Sports reporter Julia Haskins' brother honors slain UVA teammates in Rose Bowl
Bobby Haskins transferred to USC from UVA last season. He remembers playing with Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, two men killed in a shooting in Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
pagevalleynews.com
Another Panther headed to Division I softball as Rinker signs with Radford
SHENANDOAH, Nov. 17 — One week prior to Thanksgiving, senior Jocelyne Rinker added her signature to a growing list of Panthers who have continued their softball careers beyond Page County High School. “We put in a lot of work,” PCHS head coach Alan Knight modestly and simply sums up...
Armando Bacot becomes face of Virginia activewear company's NIL program
As the name, image and likeness (NIL) landscape in college sports continues to evolve, companies are evolving with it. Charlottesville, VA based activewear company, Rhoback, has agreed to a NIL deal with North Carolina forward Armando Bacot to make him the leading face of their Rhoback U college athlete program.
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
WHSV
Help Prepare The Next Generation of Students
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu. With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Wimer
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Lindsey Wimer is a record-setting senior at Broadway High School who makes an impact on the court and in the classroom. “I love our small community and it’s really amazing to see all of our supporters cheering me on,” said Wimer, a basketball and volleyball star for the Gobblers.
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
WHSV
Massanutten Resort finishing up preparations for winter season
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at Massanutten Resort work practically all year round to make sure the slopes, lifts, and other aspects of their winter season are ready to go for opening day for daily operations, which normally falls around mid-December. “We opened up Thanksgiving Weekend, which is a bit...
rewind1051.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
WHSV
Power outages reported across the region
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
cbs19news
AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
Virginia caterer brings hospitality home with Harvest Table café
Harvest Table has a regular menu including the Brisket Biscuit with ‘Bama Sauce – a sliced soft biscuit with sweet and savory brisket slices and a side of ’Bama white barbecue sauce.
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
WHSV
Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County. For the 26th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children...
WHSV
Brocks Gap Road safety project starting Dec. 5
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to begin safety-enhancement work on Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County on Dec. 5. The nearly 12-mile project runs between Hopkins Gap Road and the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail at various locations, new pavement markings and rumble strips.
Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County
Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.
Comments / 0