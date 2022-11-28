ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Help Prepare The Next Generation of Students

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu. With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Resort finishing up preparations for winter season

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at Massanutten Resort work practically all year round to make sure the slopes, lifts, and other aspects of their winter season are ready to go for opening day for daily operations, which normally falls around mid-December. “We opened up Thanksgiving Weekend, which is a bit...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
rewind1051.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Power outages reported across the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County. For the 26th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Brocks Gap Road safety project starting Dec. 5

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to begin safety-enhancement work on Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County on Dec. 5. The nearly 12-mile project runs between Hopkins Gap Road and the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail at various locations, new pavement markings and rumble strips.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

