Clayton News Daily
What's happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here's what you need to know
After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls -- leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight. China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response...
Clayton News Daily
World Cup roundup: Mexico rejected despite win; Poland advances
Mexico won the battle but lost the war. In a wild ending Wednesday, Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia in Group C, 2-1, but it didn't win by enough and for the first time since 1978 failed to advance out of the World Cup group stage. Mexico led 2-0 going into stoppage...
