Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge Discuss Their Emotional Film Spoiler Alert - Exclusive Interview
Many fans of TV and film head online to read the latest happenings in entertainment. For journalist Michael Ausiello, this is his life's passion. The founder of TVLine has spent much of his career reporting on stories straight from the big screen. Yet just behind the scenes, he has his own special story to share.
Mario Lopez Talks About Sharing Family Themes In His Holiday Films - Exclusive
This time of year is full of fun family traditions, and one that many families have is watching their favorite holiday films together. This year, Lifetime has a whole new roster of heartwarming holiday movies to choose from, including "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve," "A Christmas Spark," and "Steppin' Into the Holidays."
The Blake Shelton Easter Egg That Connects These 5 Hallmark Christmas Movies
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" is well on its way. That means lots of tinsel, fake snow, and small-town romances. This year, Hallmark has promised to churn out 40 original films, one of which marks the 5th installment in the ever-popular "Time for Me to Come Home" franchise, per Insider. Though each of these movies is made up of a different cast of characters, 2020's "Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas" featured none other than Hallmark royalty Lacey Chabert. The storylines have one key element in common, though: they're all executive produced by country music star Blake Shelton.
The Holiday Stocking's Nadine Ellis, BJ Britt, And Tamala Jones Talk Representation - Exclusive Interview
Hallmark Christmas movies are enjoyed by millions of people worldwide — and that ever-expanding fan base is getting represented on-screen now more than ever. The network is making great strides to create more inclusive content, including under its new Mahogany banner. The section of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries shares its name with Hallmark's Mahogany greeting card line, and both are committed to featuring Black culture and voices.
Jana Kramer Opens Up About One Tree Hill's 'Toxic' Set - Exclusive
Jana Kramer is currently starring alongside "Saved By the Bell" icon Mario Lopez in Lifetime's "Steppin' Into the Holiday." The adorable Christmas flick follows successful TV star Billy Holiday (Lopez), who is forced to return to his hometown when he's fired from his role as a judge on a dance competition. It's in his hometown that he connects with local dance teacher Rae (Kramer), who is putting together a talent showcase to raise money for her students. Billy agrees to help Rae with the event, and the pair realize they have a lot in common. Plus, they make seriously smooth dance partners.
A Magical Christmas Village's Marlo Thomas Discusses Her Friendship With Jennifer Aniston - Exclusive
Anyone who was alive for the '90s (or loves living vicariously through the decade) will recognize Marlo Thomas as Jennifer Aniston's onscreen mom on "Friends." Though she was only in three episodes of the sitcom, her presence was memorable enough to stick with fans. Whether the Green matriarch was arguing with Aniston's Rachel or respecting her path as a strong, independent woman navigating New York on her own, the duo completely sold the dynamic. And as it turns out, Aniston and Thomas are a tad closer in real life than the often estranged on-screen mother-daughter duo.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0