We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" is well on its way. That means lots of tinsel, fake snow, and small-town romances. This year, Hallmark has promised to churn out 40 original films, one of which marks the 5th installment in the ever-popular "Time for Me to Come Home" franchise, per Insider. Though each of these movies is made up of a different cast of characters, 2020's "Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas" featured none other than Hallmark royalty Lacey Chabert. The storylines have one key element in common, though: they're all executive produced by country music star Blake Shelton.

2 DAYS AGO