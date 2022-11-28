Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lmhsrampage.com
Is Lake Mary Football Having A Bad Season?
Lake Mary Highschool is known for their fierce, powerful football team. But this season It doesn’t look to bright, After loosing to Apopka 21-17 and getting crushed by our rival Seminole 43-6, this season isn’t looking too good. I interviewed one of lake Mary’s students Kat Bessette and got an inside look of how she feels this season is going.
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league's Super Bowl in Florida this weekend.
UCF Knights Ranked in Latest CFB Playoff Poll
CFB Playoff Committee Has UCF ranked and competing for New Year's Six bowl game.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Bethune-Cookman University Fires Football Coach Terry Sims
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Bethune-Cookman University has let go of head football coach Terry Sims, ending a tenure at the school that lasted seven seasons. The firing came in the wake of Sims's second straight season with a 2-9 record. Sims took over for Brian Jenkins Sr. as head coach...
Daytona Beach, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
famunews.com
National Rattler “F” Club Honors Nine Alumni at Annual Gala
The Florida A&M University National Rattler “F” Club honored nine alumni at its 2022 Awards Gala and Dinner in Orlando, at an event scheduled to coincide with activities leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic. Honorees include FAMU Trustee Otis Cliatt II, educator Gwen Coverson, Major League...
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary
ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
mynews13.com
SunRail connection to Apopka project is in limbo for now
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some transportation projects will be delayed because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax in Orange County. Plans to add a SunRail connection to Apopka are on hold for now. Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects. The tax could have helped to...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Record heat reached on Sunday; cool front moving in, bringing showers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy throughout the day into the evening. Parts of Central Florida reached record heat Sunday as the next front moves in tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and rain. Leesburg hit 84 degrees, tying a record for the heat today. Orlando and Sanford...
theapopkavoice.com
South Apopka Annexation: If the true goal is "One Apopka", we have work to do
Editor's Note: Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident who often contributes his opinions at the Apopka City Council meetings during the public comments section and in frequent op/eds with The Apopka Voice. There will be more coverage of the South Apopka Annexation Workshop in future editions of The Apopka Voice.
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
click orlando
Missing boy with autism found safe in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old boy with autism has been found safe, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS: Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
WESH
Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at wedding
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed. The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests. Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Train Is One Step Closer to Being Complete
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, NO — it’s the Brightline high-speed train!. And, it’s coming to an airport near you — well, if you live near Orlando International Airport (MCO), that is. The new train route will take guests from MCO to stops throughout the city (and near Disney World!) and now, we’re one step closer to being able to climb aboard!
fox35orlando.com
Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December. Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States. According to...
WESH
Man who died after crashing into Brevard fireworks store was on his way to pick up young sons, family says
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — At first, all that was known was that somehow,a fireworks store in Melbourne was on fire, literally exploding. Next came the horrific news that it started when, for reasons unknown, a man driving an SUV drove into the front of the store. "It's horrible,” Minu...
