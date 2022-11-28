ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:

2-9, FB: 9

(two, nine; FB: nine)

Comments / 0

