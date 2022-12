A goal and two assists by forward Cedric Pare led the Wheeling Nailers past the Toledo Walleye, 4-1, at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. on Sunday.

Forward Cedric Desruisseaux had a goal and an assist for Wheeling (7-8-0-0) while goaltender Ryan Bednard made 22 saves on 23 shots in the victory.

The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, 8 p.m.

