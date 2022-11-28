ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
crescentcitysports.com

Strange scores season-high but Southeastern Louisiana falls at Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team found a hot hand late in Matthew Strange, who was nearly perfect, but by then it wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start Wednesday night against a hot-shooting Xavier team in the Lions’ 95-63 loss to the Musketeers at the Cintas Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
crescentcitysports.com

Cajuns jump out fast, roll past Loyola

LAFAYETTE – Jordan Brown scored a season-high 27 points to lead five players in double figures and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns opened the game on a 14-0 run and led wire-to-wire in a 104-70 victory over Loyola of New Orleans on Tuesday at the Cajundome. Terence Lewis posted...
LAFAYETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Texas state champion sprinter Aniyah Bigam signs with LSU track & field

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sprinter Aniyah Bigam, a Texas state champion in the 100 and 200-meters, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday. Bigam, a senior at Newman Smith High School in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audit finds state-funded boarding school had payroll, procurement issues

(The Center Square) — The state-funded boarding school Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge continues to struggle with controls over payroll, leave records, and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for Thrive Academy last week that found weaknesses in controls over payroll, leave records, and movable property, as well as noncompliance with contract regulations. "In a test of timesheets for...
BATON ROUGE, LA

