San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels

Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at ​​1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio artist paints his first mural in a very special location

A local artist is sharing his talent with San Antonio for the first time. For 25-year-old Joseph Ramey, the colors and shapes are a form of expression. He was selected to paint this mural across from the Baptist Medical Center downtown. The same hospital his mother used to work at when she was pregnant with him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AdWeek

San Antonio Stations See Two Anchors Say Goodbye

Two San Antonio anchors have left their stations within a week of each other. Mayde Gomez (pictured left) announced her departure from KABB on Friday while Alicia Barrera has signed off from KSAT this week. In a move mySA called “abrupt” Gomez, who was a morning anchor at the Fox...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One dead in drive-by on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man inside of his house after a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home on the west side, and they say the victim was shot in the back while sleeping.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday. Surveillance cameras captured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal

(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
SEGUIN, TX

