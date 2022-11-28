Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing more beautiful than the lights decorating our town at Christmas. Who doesn't love going to see the glittering holiday displays?. The related video above was originally published November 24. San Antonio has quite a few places you and your family can enjoy the...
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels
Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at 1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio artist paints his first mural in a very special location
A local artist is sharing his talent with San Antonio for the first time. For 25-year-old Joseph Ramey, the colors and shapes are a form of expression. He was selected to paint this mural across from the Baptist Medical Center downtown. The same hospital his mother used to work at when she was pregnant with him.
Woman trying to break into ex-girlfriend's home shot by new girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after police say she tried to break into her ex-girlfriend's home. According to police, the new girlfriend shot at her. This happened just before midnight on Stonebridge on the northwest side of San Antonio. Police say the two...
AdWeek
San Antonio Stations See Two Anchors Say Goodbye
Two San Antonio anchors have left their stations within a week of each other. Mayde Gomez (pictured left) announced her departure from KABB on Friday while Alicia Barrera has signed off from KSAT this week. In a move mySA called “abrupt” Gomez, who was a morning anchor at the Fox...
KTSA
One dead in drive-by on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man inside of his house after a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home on the west side, and they say the victim was shot in the back while sleeping.
news4sanantonio.com
New Year's Eve celebration, fireworks display returns to downtown San Antonio
Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio's official New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown on Saturday, December 31st. Downtown will be vibrant with revelers "Dancing in The Streets," which is the theme for the 2022 celebration. The live music event and fireworks show will take place on South Alamo...
KENS 5
This was the third driest year on record in San Antonio
We saw about 1.79 inches of rain for the entire month of November. We saw a little over 11 inches over the entire year.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
KSAT 12
City Council members submit paperwork to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Members of City Council are pushing to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio, citing “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted...
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
KTSA
Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday. Surveillance cameras captured...
KSAT 12
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
KTSA
Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 30 units of the San Antonio Fire Department were called to the scene of a huge fire on the East side. The call from the Flying J and Denny’s in the 1800 block of Foster Road, just off I-10 West, was called in just after 5 A.M.
seguintoday.com
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
