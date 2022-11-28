ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Starting off freezing on Thursday, staying cool into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a cold front came through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week. That'll be here fairly quickly for Thursday morning. Most of us will be around freezing for Thursday morning. For the rest of the day, we get warmer, but...
Lexington Elementary 4th Graders get visit from skyWACH Weather team

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Elementary School 4th grade scientists had a chance to learn all about the weather from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight on Monday. The students have been studying meteorology and severe weather learning how to predict it and how to stay safe. Josh and the...
Tuesday Tails: River and Marge

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — River is a very sweet approximately three year old gal. River is a little over weight and could use a forever family who can take her for some walks, it could be your New Year's Resolution!. She is very settled, loves cuddling and back scratches.
SC sees drop in roadway deaths on Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Road safety is always a major concern during the holidays, and especially during the Thanksgiving weekend, which is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the numbers of people killed during the 2022...
Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
WACH FOX hosts 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off its 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning. The Food Drive began at 6 a.m. lasting until 5:30 p.m. with the goal to gather food and funds that will help Midlands families fill their tables with meals and hope this holiday season.
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
Marcus Satterfield confirms exit, latest bowl projections for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has confirmed he is leaving the Gamecocks. Satterfield changed his profile pictures on social media to him in Nebraska gear, confirming reports from earlier this week that he is leaving the Gamecocks to be the offensive coordinator at Nebraska.
Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills

Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died after a motorcycle accident in the 2700 block of Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia in Lexington County shortly after 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to Coroner Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of...
