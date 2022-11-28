Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
wach.com
Starting off freezing on Thursday, staying cool into the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a cold front came through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week. That'll be here fairly quickly for Thursday morning. Most of us will be around freezing for Thursday morning. For the rest of the day, we get warmer, but...
wach.com
Lexington Elementary 4th Graders get visit from skyWACH Weather team
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Elementary School 4th grade scientists had a chance to learn all about the weather from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight on Monday. The students have been studying meteorology and severe weather learning how to predict it and how to stay safe. Josh and the...
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: River and Marge
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — River is a very sweet approximately three year old gal. River is a little over weight and could use a forever family who can take her for some walks, it could be your New Year's Resolution!. She is very settled, loves cuddling and back scratches.
wach.com
Richland County announces traffic enhancements to busy downtown Columbia intersection
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Changes are coming to one downtown Columbia's busiest intersections, as Richland County officials are set unveil new traffic flow enhancements to the Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue area. In a press release by the County, leaders say the project will add a new lane...
wach.com
Supply chain issues weighing on Christmas tree production, expect to pay a little more
COLUMBIA, SC — If you’re looking to buy a fresh Christmas tree for the holidays, expect to pay more. Fuel and production costs have spiked impacting the cost of growing the trees and getting them to market. Sugar Mountain Fraiser Firs off of Clemson road in Columbia have...
wach.com
SC sees drop in roadway deaths on Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Road safety is always a major concern during the holidays, and especially during the Thanksgiving weekend, which is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the numbers of people killed during the 2022...
wach.com
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
wach.com
Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
wach.com
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
wach.com
WACH FOX hosts 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off its 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning. The Food Drive began at 6 a.m. lasting until 5:30 p.m. with the goal to gather food and funds that will help Midlands families fill their tables with meals and hope this holiday season.
wach.com
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
wach.com
Marcus Satterfield confirms exit, latest bowl projections for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has confirmed he is leaving the Gamecocks. Satterfield changed his profile pictures on social media to him in Nebraska gear, confirming reports from earlier this week that he is leaving the Gamecocks to be the offensive coordinator at Nebraska.
wach.com
"It's better to be safe than sorry": Lexington School District Two adds metal detectors
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Lexington School District Two has unveiled an extra layer of security. Starting on November 28, anyone who goes into an arena or stadium for an event hosted by the district will have to go through a metal detector. WACH FOX news talked to community members...
wach.com
Richland One bus driver of over 30 years finds joy in working with students
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Longtime Richland One bus driver Elijah Green says he finds joy in working with students. Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Green, their ride to school is much more...
wach.com
DHEC and community gather for World AIDS Day, stresses awareness and testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gathered at the state house Thursday to raise awareness of efforts to end HIV and AIDS as part of World AIDS Day. DHEC officials say the event includes free HIV testing, home-test kit demos, informational displays and many...
wach.com
No. 1 South Carolina survives huge test against No. 15 UCLA to stay undefeated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team survived a huge test on Tuesday night, overcoming No. 15 UCLA 73-64 at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks started off very slowly and trailed 31-27 at halftime. South Carolina shot just 31.6% in the first half while UCLA was playing free and fearlessly.
wach.com
Gamecocks prep for two-game DC trip seeking first win away from home
Columbia, SC (WACH) — Six games into the season, the results have been a mixed bag for South Carolina Men's Basketball (3-3) in its first year under Head Coach Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks are 3-0 at home, but 0-3 away from home. Now they set off on a two-game...
wach.com
Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills
Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
wach.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died after a motorcycle accident in the 2700 block of Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia in Lexington County shortly after 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to Coroner Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of...
wach.com
As search for missing 5-year-old continues, her former caregiver just wants her home safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The search for little 5 year old Aspen Jeter, in Orangeburg County continues. She's been missing since last week when her Mother, Crystal Jumper was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day. WACH FOX News sat down with Julie Jackson, a woman who...
