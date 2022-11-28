Read full article on original website
Vanilla Soul
3d ago
History shows that eventually injury stops the running quarterback , however Jalen Hurts is so much fun to watch , I wish him well with much success.
Reply(3)
24
jayhad
3d ago
can't throw the greatest, typical so I gotta run, be a running back then. eagles will fly right into a wall against a good running team. 😆 another cam Newton. done in 2 years
Reply(3)
3
Renchel Cortez Davis Sr.
2d ago
Eagles are 10-1 who cares the Eagles are winning that's all that matters..Wait What😆😂🤣🤣
Reply(1)
4
